Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan Killed in Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Parade

The Kansas City community is mourning a devastating loss.
In the wake of the mass shooting that occurred on Feb. 14 during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, the identity of the person fatally shot has been confirmed by her family as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio personality and DJ who hosted a weekly show on KKFI 90.1 called A Taste of Tejano.
"Our hearts and prayers are with her family," KKFI station wrote on its Facebook page. "This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."
A friend of Lopez-Galvan's, who is also named Lisa Lopez, told the Kansas City Star, "She was the most wonderful, beautiful person. She was a local DJ. She did everybody's weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life."
Per the outlet, Lopez-Galvan was married and is survived by two adult children.
Manuel Abarca IV, a district legislator in Jackson County, Missouri and friend of the victim, mourned her loss on social media.
"I have known Lisa and her family for over a decade. I have witnessed that smile across DJ equipment, and on the stage of our largest Fiesta in #KansasCity," he wrote on X, adding in an additional tweet, "She was a mother, a community leader, a creator, who loved life and her family."
Though Lopez-Galvan is the only confirmed death from the shooting at this time, according to Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves at least 21 more were wounded during the attack near Union Station.
Eleven of those victims are children between the ages of 6 and 15 and are being treated at local Children's Mercy Hospital, Chief Nursing Officer and Sr. Vice President Stephanie Meyer confirmed according to The New York Times.
In the hours following the attack, police have detained three people—whose identities have not been revealed—and are continuing the investigation. Three law enforcement officials told NBC News that the incident appears to be of a criminal nature as opposed to an act of terrorism.
"I'm angry at what happened today," Chief Graves said in a press conference. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."
Many members of the Chiefs community have also spoken out about the tragic incident.
Tight end Travis Kelce wrote on X, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected."
The team itself also released a statement, during which it confirmed none of its players, staff or families had been injured in the attack.
"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City."
