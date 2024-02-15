Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan Killed in Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Parade

Watch : Kansas City Chiefs Release Statement On Shooting at Super Bowl Parade

The Kansas City community is mourning a devastating loss.

In the wake of the mass shooting that occurred on Feb. 14 during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, the identity of the person fatally shot has been confirmed by her family as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio personality and DJ who hosted a weekly show on KKFI 90.1 called A Taste of Tejano.

"Our hearts and prayers are with her family," KKFI station wrote on its Facebook page. "This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."

A friend of Lopez-Galvan's, who is also named Lisa Lopez, told the Kansas City Star, "She was the most wonderful, beautiful person. She was a local DJ. She did everybody's weddings. We all know her. She was so full of life."

Per the outlet, Lopez-Galvan was married and is survived by two adult children.

Manuel Abarca IV, a district legislator in Jackson County, Missouri and friend of the victim, mourned her loss on social media.

"I have known Lisa and her family for over a decade. I have witnessed that smile across DJ equipment, and on the stage of our largest Fiesta in #KansasCity," he wrote on X, adding in an additional tweet, "She was a mother, a community leader, a creator, who loved life and her family."