Travis Kelce "Heartbroken" Over Deadly Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl Parade

Watch : Travis Kelce Admits He “Crossed a Line” During Viral Super Bowl Moment

Travis Kelce shared his devastation following the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade.

The NFL star was in attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl victory rally in Missouri on Feb. 14 when gunfire broke out in the crowd, leaving at least one person dead and 21 more people wounded, according to local police.

After the incident, Kelce spoke out on social media to express his grief.

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today," the 34-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected."

Kelce, who has played for the Chiefs since 2013, added, "KC, you mean the world to me."

Earlier in the day, his mom Donna Kelce joined him at the parade alongside fellow teammates and their families. His girlfriend Taylor Swift was not present at the celebration, however, as she's spending Valentine's Day preparing to kick off the next leg of her Eras Tour concerts in Australia on Feb. 16.