Travis Kelce "Heartbroken" Over Deadly Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl Parade

Travis Kelce spoke out on his grief after one person died and more than 20 were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory parade in Missouri on Feb. 14.

Travis Kelce shared his devastation following the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs parade. 

The NFL star was in attendance at the 2024 Super Bowl victory rally in Missouri on Feb. 14 when gunfire broke out in the crowd, leaving at least one person dead and 21 more people wounded, according to local police.

After the incident, Kelce spoke out on social media to express his grief.

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today," the 34-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected."

Kelce, who has played for the Chiefs since 2013, added, "KC, you mean the world to me." 

Earlier in the day, his mom Donna Kelce joined him at the parade alongside fellow teammates and their families. His girlfriend Taylor Swift was not present at the celebration, however, as she's spending Valentine's Day preparing to kick off the next leg of her Eras Tour concerts in Australia on Feb. 16. 

The Chiefs later confirmed that none of their players, staff or families were injured in the shooting. 

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the team wrote in a statement Feb. 14. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City." 

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The NFL also issued a statement condemning the "senseless shooting" in Kansas City. "Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected," the organization said in a statement posted to X. "We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.

In the aftermath of the attack, police have detained three unidentified people and are continuing to investigate. Three law enforcement officials told NBC News that the incident appears to be criminal in nature as opposed to terrorism.

"I'm angry at what happened today," Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves said in a press conference. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

