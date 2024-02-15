YouTuber Twomad Dead at 23

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Warning: This story discusses sexual assault.

The YouTube community has lost one of its own.

Twomad—born Muudea Sedik—died on Feb. 13, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. He was 23.

He was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home after a welfare check was requested, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Authorities were called to Twomad's residence after he missed multiple appointments and had not been heard from for several days, the outlet reported.

His cause of death has been deferred, per online medical examiner records reviewed by E! News.

Twomad got his start on YouTube in 2018 through commentating on video game streams. In the years that followed, he pivoted to creating comedic skits, garnering over 2.1 million subscribers on the video platform.

In June 2022, he collaborated with Belle Delphine, the OnlyFans model who went viral for selling a product called "GamerGirl Bath Water." The pair starred in a racy photo shoot in which they dressed up as beloved cartoon characters, including Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear and Jessie as well as Donkey Kong and Princess Peach from the Nintendo universe.