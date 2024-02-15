Nkechi Diallo, Born Rachel Dolezal, Loses Teaching Job Over OnlyFans Account

Watch : Hugh Hefner’s Son Defends His OnlyFans Career

Former activist Nkechi Diallo has lost her teaching job over her "intimate" side hustle.

Diallo—who made headlines as Rachel Dolezal in 2015, when she was exposed as a white woman pretending to be Black while serving as a NAACP chapter president—is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District in Tucson, Ariz., following the discovery of her OnlyFans account.

"We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo's OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon," the school district said in a statement to E! News on Feb. 14. "Her posts are contrary to our district's 'Use of Social Media by District Employees' policy and our staff ethics policy."

On OnlyFans, a site known for its adults-only content, Diallo noted that her page would be "where I post creative content and give fans a more Intimate look into my life."

Her posts included nude and explicit images, including an explicit Christmas photo collection for a "Very Merry season filled with fantasies and pleasure." Last month, Diallo shared a post for fans to "watch me strip out of this dress."