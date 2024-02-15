Exclusive

How Ben Affleck Helped Jennifer Lopez With New Musical This Is Me...Now

Jennifer Lopez exclusively told E! News that husband Ben Affleck was incredibly helpful as she made her new musical This Is Me...Now.

Ben Affleck's support for his wife Jennifer Lopez don't cost a thing.

In fact, the "I'm Real" singer revealed that the Air director was a huge help when making her This Is Me… Now: A Love Story musical, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 16.

"He definitely helped me through the process," she exclusively told Will Marfuggi during a Feb. 14 episode of E! News. "It was the first time I was making something in this way."

And when the finished product arrived, Ben made sure to live it up with the Marry Me actress, whom he married in 2022.

"At the end of it he was like, 'Oh my god, you made a film,'" she said. "'Congratulations. And it's really good. I'm really proud of you.'"

The Oscar winner's support didn't end there, either. At the Feb. 13 premiere of the film, he made sure to take photos of Jen on his phone as she posted on the red carpet and was delighted to celebrate his wife's new foray into filmmaking.

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

As for the "Let's Get Loud" singer, who stunned at the premiere in a strapless dress with a sheer black skirt, she was equally proud of what she created, telling E! News that although "it's hard to define," the musical "happened very organically."

"I wanted to just write music," she explained, "and from that it was like, 'Well this whole story is not told here. There's more to tell.'"

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Covering more than "twenty years" of her life in her songwriting, The Hustlers star said she soon realized, "Wow, this is not really a fairytale. There's something more to this story than what people think."

The singer even poked fun at the so called "fairytale" thinking in the music video for the first single off her new album, "Can't Get Enough," which saw the 54-year-old reference her four marriages in a cheeky way.

As for her new musical hitting Broadway? Jen told E! News it's even something she could see "on stage for sure." Although that's still a ways off from that, adding, "We'll see."

Keep reading for more romantic moments between Jen and Ben. 

Watch J.Lo's interview on E! News on Feb. 14 at 11 p.m.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2023 Red Carpet Fabulous

The two appear at the premiere of The Flash in 2023.

