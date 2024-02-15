How Ben Affleck Helped Jennifer Lopez With New Musical This Is Me...Now

Watch : Jennifer Lopez’s Best Bridal Looks On-Screen & IRL!

Ben Affleck's support for his wife Jennifer Lopez don't cost a thing.

In fact, the "I'm Real" singer revealed that the Air director was a huge help when making her This Is Me… Now: A Love Story musical, which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 16.

"He definitely helped me through the process," she exclusively told Will Marfuggi during a Feb. 14 episode of E! News. "It was the first time I was making something in this way."

And when the finished product arrived, Ben made sure to live it up with the Marry Me actress, whom he married in 2022.

"At the end of it he was like, 'Oh my god, you made a film,'" she said. "'Congratulations. And it's really good. I'm really proud of you.'"

The Oscar winner's support didn't end there, either. At the Feb. 13 premiere of the film, he made sure to take photos of Jen on his phone as she posted on the red carpet and was delighted to celebrate his wife's new foray into filmmaking.