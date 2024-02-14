Kansas City Chiefs Share Message After 22 Wounded in Shooting at 2024 Super Bowl Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs have spoken out after tragedy struck their 2024 Super Bowl parade.
The NFL team was celebrating its victory with a hometown parade on Feb. 14 when gunfire erupted near Union Station, killing at least one person and injuring at least 21 more. Three people were detained by authorities, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves.
The Chiefs shared that none of their players, coaches, staff or their families were injured and that all remain "safe and accounted for."
"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the Chiefs wrote in a statement on social media Feb. 14. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City."
The football organization continues to be in touch with the Mayor's office and Kansas City Police Department, with their statement adding, "We thank law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."
The victims were hospitalized following the shooting with conditions ranging from critical to non-threatening, Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins told NBC News. Children's Mercy Hospital said it's treating 12 patients from the rally, with the majority being children, per the outlet.
Following the deadly event, several Chiefs players spoke out to share their condolences and shock, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who tweeted that he is "Praying for Kansas City."
His wife Brittany Mahomes also reacted to the violence on her Instagram Story, writing, "Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough."
Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill further called on followers to "please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," writing in his tweet, "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."
Both Tranquill and the Mahomes were in attendance during the Super Bowl parade, alongside teammate Travis Kelce and his mom Donna Kelce.