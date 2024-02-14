Kansas City Chiefs Share Message After 22 Wounded in Shooting at 2024 Super Bowl Parade

Watch : Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Celebration, At Least 1 Killed

The Kansas City Chiefs have spoken out after tragedy struck their 2024 Super Bowl parade.

The NFL team was celebrating its victory with a hometown parade on Feb. 14 when gunfire erupted near Union Station, killing at least one person and injuring at least 21 more. Three people were detained by authorities, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves.

The Chiefs shared that none of their players, coaches, staff or their families were injured and that all remain "safe and accounted for."

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the Chiefs wrote in a statement on social media Feb. 14. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City."

The football organization continues to be in touch with the Mayor's office and Kansas City Police Department, with their statement adding, "We thank law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."