How Jennifer Lopez Played a Part in Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's Wedding Planning

Jennifer Lopez really is a wedding planner.

In addition to playing one in her 2001 rom-com The Wedding Planner, the multi-hyphenate helped out her fellow World of Dance judge Derek Hough in his real-life nuptials with Hayley Erbert. As Derek shared at the Feb. 13 premiere of This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, a musical film based on J.Lo's relationship with Ben Affleck, he was in the middle of planning his own wedding when he got the call to play her groom.

"It was great," the Dancing With the Stars judge told E! News' Will Marfuggi in an exclusive interview, airing Feb. 14. "I kind of got a free wedding planner out of it, too."

In fact, Derek said he would show J.Lo his wedding ideas and seek her opinions.

"'What do you think about this?'" he remembered asking the Grammy winner once. "She's like, 'Oh, that's nice!'"

In the end, Derek, 38, tied the knot with Hayley, 29, at a romantic ceremony in the redwood forests of Northern California in August 2023.