Summer House's Carl Radke Addresses Drug Accusation Made by Ex Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke is breaking his silence on a major allegation made by ex Lindsay Hubbard.
As the explosive trailer for Summer House's upcoming eighth season teased, Carl and Lindsay got into a heated fight ahead of their breakup last August, during which he yelled, "You accused me of doing drugs!" While fans will have to wait and see why the publicist suspected her then-fiancé had relapsed, he is setting the record straight on his ongoing sobriety journey.
"I will say I just celebrated three years sobriety," Carl exclusively told E! News. "Alcohol and cocaine were what brought me to my knees and I'm really proud that, through one day at a time and a lot of work and great support, I'm three years removed from those substances. That's what was killing me and ruining my life. I'm really proud of where I'm at."
Ad he admitted, Lindsay questioning his sobriety ultimately contributed to his decision to eventually call off their engagement.
"That was something that had gone on before in the relationship," Carl explained, "which is very unfortunate when you're committing to a life of sobriety and wanting to live with purpose. I think people will understand how difficult that could be."
But that was just one of the struggles they were facing in their relationship.
"There were core things that after we were engaged had been going," the 39-year-old explained. "We started couples therapy in November of 2022. I wanted to try and strengthen and improve our communication, but we also had clear attachment differences, we have different traumas. It was important to me to really work on that."
While Carl—who called the engagement off less than three months before he and Lindsay were set to wed—noted it's going to be "really difficult" watching their relationship implode when the new season airs, he does hope the new episodes will help fans understand the problems that led to their split.
"I do pray that there be some clarity," he shared. "I've had a lot of pent up anxiety and anticipation once the trailer came out. I did feel like it was like a Band-Aid being ripped off. I'm just slowly moving forward and, at the end of the day, I know the reality I lived in last summer. I think people are gonna watch and hopefully understand.
"It's going to be hard obviously," he added. "I'm probably going to see things that I'm not proud. But, also I do really believe we are going to be happier and healthier in different directions."
See the drama play out when Summer House returns Thursday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
