Summer House's Carl Radke Addresses Drug Accusation Made by Ex Lindsay Hubbard

After Summer House's season eight trailer teased Lindsay Hubbard accusing Carl Radke of relapsing, he's sharing how the drug allegation ultimately contributed to their breakup.

Watch: Carl Radke Didn't Give Producers a Heads Up on Split

Carl Radke is breaking his silence on a major allegation made by ex Lindsay Hubbard.

As the explosive trailer for Summer House's upcoming eighth season teased, Carl and Lindsay got into a heated fight ahead of their breakup last August, during which he yelled, "You accused me of doing drugs!" While fans will have to wait and see why the publicist suspected her then-fiancé had relapsed, he is setting the record straight on his ongoing sobriety journey.

"I will say I just celebrated three years sobriety," Carl exclusively told E! News. "Alcohol and cocaine were what brought me to my knees and I'm really proud that, through one day at a time and a lot of work and great support, I'm three years removed from those substances. That's what was killing me and ruining my life. I'm really proud of where I'm at."

Ad he admitted, Lindsay questioning his sobriety ultimately contributed to his decision to eventually call off their engagement.

photos
Summer House Season 8 Cast Photos

"That was something that had gone on before in the relationship," Carl explained, "which is very unfortunate when you're committing to a life of sobriety and wanting to live with purpose. I think people will understand how difficult that could be."

But that was just one of the struggles they were facing in their relationship.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"There were core things that after we were engaged had been going," the 39-year-old explained. "We started couples therapy in November of 2022. I wanted to try and strengthen and improve our communication, but we also had clear attachment differences, we have different traumas. It was important to me to really work on that."

While Carl—who called the engagement off less than three months before he and Lindsay were set to wed—noted it's going to be "really difficult" watching their relationship implode when the new season airs, he does hope the new episodes will help fans understand the problems that led to their split.

"I do pray that there be some clarity," he shared. "I've had a lot of pent up anxiety and anticipation once the trailer came out. I did feel like it was like a Band-Aid being ripped off. I'm just slowly moving forward and, at the end of the day, I know the reality I lived in last summer. I think people are gonna watch and hopefully understand.

"It's going to be hard obviously," he added. "I'm probably going to see things that I'm not proud. But, also I do really believe we are going to be happier and healthier in different directions."

See the drama play out when Summer House returns Thursday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance.

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

For free and confidential help for those facing mental and/or substance use disorders, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

