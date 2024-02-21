Summer House's Carl Radke Addresses Drug Accusation Made by Ex Lindsay Hubbard

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"There were core things that after we were engaged had been going," the 39-year-old explained. "We started couples therapy in November of 2022. I wanted to try and strengthen and improve our communication, but we also had clear attachment differences, we have different traumas. It was important to me to really work on that."

While Carl—who called the engagement off less than three months before he and Lindsay were set to wed—noted it's going to be "really difficult" watching their relationship implode when the new season airs, he does hope the new episodes will help fans understand the problems that led to their split.

"I do pray that there be some clarity," he shared. "I've had a lot of pent up anxiety and anticipation once the trailer came out. I did feel like it was like a Band-Aid being ripped off. I'm just slowly moving forward and, at the end of the day, I know the reality I lived in last summer. I think people are gonna watch and hopefully understand.

"It's going to be hard obviously," he added. "I'm probably going to see things that I'm not proud. But, also I do really believe we are going to be happier and healthier in different directions."

See the drama play out when Summer House returns Thursday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

