Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn Actor Barry Keoghan Confirm Romance With Date Night Pics

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter Reflects on Being Called "Homewrecker" in New Song

Love is officially in the air for Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan.

In fact, the "Feather" singer and Saltburn star confirmed their romance by spending a PDA-filled weekend together.

The weekend began with dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles Feb. 9, with Sabrina stepping out in a brown leather jacket and mini dress and Barry wearing black pants, a black jacket and shoes to match. After, Barry loaded up a car before heading to Hotel Bel-Air.

And the pair's quality time didn't stop there. The following day, the 31-year-old, with a brown duffel bag in hand, stepped out with the "Nonsense" singer wearing black pants, a white tank top and sneakers. Meanwhile, Sabrina came clad in jeans, chunky boots and her jacket from the night before.

Later on, Barry was spotted packing on the PDA with the Disney album, even sharing a kiss with Sabrina outside of her front door in the Hollywood Hills.