Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn Actor Barry Keoghan Confirm Romance With Date Night Pics

Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan confirmed their rumored romance with a whirlwind weekend in Los Angeles.

Love is officially in the air for Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan.

In fact, the "Feather" singer and Saltburn star confirmed their romance by spending a PDA-filled weekend together.

The weekend began with dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles Feb. 9, with Sabrina stepping out in a brown leather jacket and mini dress and Barry wearing black pants, a black jacket and shoes to match. After, Barry loaded up a car before heading to Hotel Bel-Air.

And the pair's quality time didn't stop there. The following day, the 31-year-old, with a brown duffel bag in hand, stepped out with the "Nonsense" singer wearing black pants, a white tank top and sneakers. Meanwhile, Sabrina came clad in jeans, chunky boots and her jacket from the night before.

Later on, Barry was spotted packing on the PDA with the Disney album, even sharing a kiss with Sabrina outside of her front door in the Hollywood Hills.

photos
The couple looked light as a feather at dinner in West Hollywood Feb. 12, where the Disney alum wore a little black dress with knee-high boots, while Barry was dressed in a red bomber, white T-shirt and white shoes to match.

Although Sabrina and Barry went official with their pre-Valentine's Day weekend, this isn't their first outing together. Earlier this month, the pair got cozy at a Grammys after-party, where Sabrina was seen sitting alongside the Banshees of Inishirin actor.

Shabba / BACKGRID

The couple, who first crossed paths at Paris Fashion Week in September, also stepped out for dinner together in December, just four months after Barry split with girlfriend Alyson Kierans, with whom she shares son Brando, 18 months.

Barry spoke out on their breakup in an interview with GQ Jan. 9, explaining, "She's done a great job, and she's an incredible mother."

Sabrina was last linked to singer Shawn Mendes in March, but those rumors were put to rest by the "Mercy" singer the same month. "We are not dating," Shawn told RTL Boulevard, "but thank you."

Keep reading to see more of Barry and Sabrina's whirlwind weekend.

Shabba / BACKGRID

Looking at Her

Sabrina Carpenter wore a tan jacket and Louis Vuitton bag while having dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles with Barry Keoghan on Feb. 9.

Shabba / BACKGRID

Because She Liked a Boy

The duo were seen leaving a hotel and setting off on Feb. 10.

Shabba / BACKGRID

Getting a Ride

The Saltburn actor carried a large duffle as they left together.

Shabba / BACKGRID

Barry Stylish

For the casual outing, the 31-year-old sported a white muscle tank, trousers and sneakers.

Shabba / BACKGRID

Emails She Can Send

The singer was glued to her phone at one point, before locking lips with the actor outside her home.

Shabba / BACKGRID

Date Night

Barry was dressed to impress while heading to his car.

Shabba / BACKGRID

Showing Skin

Sabrina showed off her legs in a mini skirt and boots as the couple stepped out for a romantic evening together on Feb. 12 ahead of Valentine's Day.

Shabba / BACKGRID

Dining Out

Sabrina and Barry left dinner together at Delilah and traveled to Ysabel in L.A.

Shabba / BACKGRID

Cute Couple

The pair were chic in black, red and white looks as they hit the town.

Shabba / BACKGRID

Sharing a Laugh

While walking to the hotspot, Sabrina and Barry exchanged smiles.

