Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn Actor Barry Keoghan Confirm Romance With Date Night Pics

Love is officially in the air for Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan.
In fact, the "Feather" singer and Saltburn star confirmed their romance by spending a PDA-filled weekend together.
The weekend began with dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles Feb. 9, with Sabrina stepping out in a brown leather jacket and mini dress and Barry wearing black pants, a black jacket and shoes to match. After, Barry loaded up a car before heading to Hotel Bel-Air.
And the pair's quality time didn't stop there. The following day, the 31-year-old, with a brown duffel bag in hand, stepped out with the "Nonsense" singer wearing black pants, a white tank top and sneakers. Meanwhile, Sabrina came clad in jeans, chunky boots and her jacket from the night before.
Later on, Barry was spotted packing on the PDA with the Disney album, even sharing a kiss with Sabrina outside of her front door in the Hollywood Hills.
The couple looked light as a feather at dinner in West Hollywood Feb. 12, where the Disney alum wore a little black dress with knee-high boots, while Barry was dressed in a red bomber, white T-shirt and white shoes to match.
Although Sabrina and Barry went official with their pre-Valentine's Day weekend, this isn't their first outing together. Earlier this month, the pair got cozy at a Grammys after-party, where Sabrina was seen sitting alongside the Banshees of Inishirin actor.
The couple, who first crossed paths at Paris Fashion Week in September, also stepped out for dinner together in December, just four months after Barry split with girlfriend Alyson Kierans, with whom she shares son Brando, 18 months.
Barry spoke out on their breakup in an interview with GQ Jan. 9, explaining, "She's done a great job, and she's an incredible mother."
Sabrina was last linked to singer Shawn Mendes in March, but those rumors were put to rest by the "Mercy" singer the same month. "We are not dating," Shawn told RTL Boulevard, "but thank you."
Keep reading to see more of Barry and Sabrina's whirlwind weekend.