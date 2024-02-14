Kanye West Slams Rumor Taylor Swift Had Him Removed From 2024 Super Bowl

After a rumor spread that Kanye West bought a ticket in front of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite and that she then had him removed, a rep for the rapper spoke out.

Kanye West is shutting down this rumor.

After it was reported that he bought a ticket in front of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite and she then had him removed, the rapper's rep told Forbes, "This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true."

As for how the rumor got started, former NFL player Brandon Marshall alleged West picked a seat in front of Swift's suite at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium knowing the cameras would be on her as she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chief in their big game against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

"He had a mask on with his logo on the mask, right? Typical Kanye," the wide receiver said on a recent episode of I Am Athlete's Paper Route podcast. "Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium….He was trying to leverage her celebrity."

E! News has reached out to Swift's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

It's no secret the two have a long history—one that dates back to when West interrupted Swift during her acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs. There was also that Snapchat video his ex Kim Kardashian posted in 2016 that appeared to show Swift and West talking about his song "Famous" on a phone call. (Refresher: Kardashian previously said she felt like she had to defend West and Swift maintained West never told her about the lyric "I made that bitch famous.")

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images, Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

In her Time Person of the Year cover story, Swift reflected on how that moment felt like "a career death" at the time.

"You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," the singer told the magazine in the December interview. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn't trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

Needless to say, that wasn't the end of Swift's career—with her continuing on her successful Eras Tour, winning her history-making fourth Album of the Year Grammy for Midnights and getting ready to release her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

And to see photos of her and more stars at the Super Bowl, keep reading.

