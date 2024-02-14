Kanye West Slams Rumor Taylor Swift Had Him Removed From 2024 Super Bowl

Watch : Taylor Swift Jokes About Kanye West Interruption

Kanye West is shutting down this rumor.

After it was reported that he bought a ticket in front of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite and she then had him removed, the rapper's rep told Forbes, "This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true."

As for how the rumor got started, former NFL player Brandon Marshall alleged West picked a seat in front of Swift's suite at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium knowing the cameras would be on her as she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chief in their big game against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

"He had a mask on with his logo on the mask, right? Typical Kanye," the wide receiver said on a recent episode of I Am Athlete's Paper Route podcast. "Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody's involved. He gets kicked out the stadium….He was trying to leverage her celebrity."

E! News has reached out to Swift's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.