One Dead, Multiple Injured in Shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl Parade

Watch : Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Celebration, At Least 1 Killed

A parade celebrating Kansas City Chiefs' recent Super Bowl win has ended on a tragic note.

One person was killed and at least 10 were wounded when gunfire erupted near Union Station at the end of a Feb. 14 rally for the NFL team, according to Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves.

"I'm angry at what happened today," she said in a press conference. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

Graves added that two people, whose names have not been released, were detained in the wake of the shooting.

She further stated said an investigation is ongoing.

Condition of the victims ranges from critical to non-threatening, Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins told NBC News.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said during the press conference that all Chiefs players, coaches and staff were accounted for and safe.

Among those celebrating the Chiefs' Feb. 11 Super Bowl win alongside Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the team was Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. "I have been evacuated and am out of harm's way," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the shooting. "I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe."