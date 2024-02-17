Free People’s Presidents’ Day Sale Will Have You Ready for Summer With up to 65% off the Cutest Pieces

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With Presidents' Day weekend upon us, there's no doubt you'll be seeing tons of sales all weekend long, like 50% off at J. Crew with jewelry starting at just $6, up to 70% off at Wayfair, and thousands of Amazon deals in every category from beauty to tech. But if there's one sale you don't want to miss, it's definitely Free People's. With their effortlessly cool, bohemian-inspired pieces, we all know just how cute their stuff is. But we also know that it can sometimes be a little pricey, which is why Free People's Presidents' Day sale is one for the books and we've picked out their best deals just for you.

They've got dresses galore, like this open back maxi dress with a bow detail that's giving major coquette vibes (and that's nearly 60% off) or this long sleeve floral dress that's over half off. And although it's still technically winter, Free People has tons of deals that will get you in the mood for summer, like this $128 matching set which is now under $70, a $128 crochet lace top that's now under $50, and these embroidered eyelet pants that are 26% off. As an added bonus, you can also score 25% off the coziest full-price loungewear.

What are you waiting for? Load up your cart with Free People goodies that are up to 65% off.