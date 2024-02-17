Free People’s Presidents’ Day Sale Will Have You Ready for Summer With up to 65% off the Cutest Pieces

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With Presidents' Day weekend upon us, there's no doubt you'll be seeing tons of sales all weekend long, like 50% off at J. Crew with jewelry starting at just $6, up to 70% off at Wayfair, and thousands of Amazon deals in every category from beauty to tech. But if there's one sale you don't want to miss, it's definitely Free People's. With their effortlessly cool, bohemian-inspired pieces, we all know just how cute their stuff is. But we also know that it can sometimes be a little pricey, which is why Free People's Presidents' Day sale is one for the books and we've picked out their best deals just for you.
They've got dresses galore, like this open back maxi dress with a bow detail that's giving major coquette vibes (and that's nearly 60% off) or this long sleeve floral dress that's over half off. And although it's still technically winter, Free People has tons of deals that will get you in the mood for summer, like this $128 matching set which is now under $70, a $128 crochet lace top that's now under $50, and these embroidered eyelet pants that are 26% off. As an added bonus, you can also score 25% off the coziest full-price loungewear.
What are you waiting for? Load up your cart with Free People goodies that are up to 65% off.
Sundown Skirt Set
Made from a breezy cotton blend, this set includes a boxy crop top and matching wrap skirt. It's the perfect thing to throw on when you don't feel like getting dressed. Choose from black or a dusty baby blue.
Razzle Dazzle Clutch
Liven up any outfit with this eye-catching bag featuring a colorful beaded pattern and fun beaded tassels. Plus, it's over 60% off.
Tupelo Honey Maxi Dress
This knit maxi dress is giving major coquette vibes with its open back and a contrasting bow accent. It comes in both black and white not to mention, it's over half off.
Good Karma Long Sleeve Runsie
Whether or not you workout in this long sleeve onesie is up to you, but it's cute either way. Featuring thumbholes, ribbed detailing, and a breathable, lightweight fabric, you can choose from washed black or gray.
Ballet Neckline Top
Balletcore is still going strong and this off-the-shoulder top with a ruched back and corset inspired seams is totally on trend. It comes in black or taupe.
Alisabeth Tunic
Get hyped for summer with this gorgeous top featuring a see through lace-inspired bodice and an asymmetrical hem with dangly floral accents. Plus, it's over 60% off.
Meela Lug Sole Loafers
Loafers will never go out of style, and this pair from Sam Edelman proves it. With gold accented tassels, you'll save $70 and wear them all the time.
Love And Be Loved Midi Dress
A little commotion for the dress! This one has a scooped open back, gathered waist, and sexy slit with a subtle floral pattern that can take you from spring to summer and back to fall. It comes in navy blue and black or white and black colorways.
Emma Embroidered Pants
Beach season is almost here and these lined pants will look amazing with any swimsuit. They feature a billowy wide leg silhouette, a drawstring waistband, and beautiful eyelet embroidery.
Liana Lace Top
It's giving romance! This 70s-inspired off-the-shoulder top has a smocked bust and beautiful lace appliques along the hem.
It's An Illusion Crop
This top doubles as a sports bra since it's designed for high-impact activities. Compression holds you in while the sweat-wicking fabric and open back keep you cool and dry. It also has removable pads, padded straps, and zip-up closure.
We The Free El Sol Layering Top
With its waffle knit design and off-the-shoulder silhouette, this slouchy top is a stylish addition to your basic long-sleeve tees. It's available in five muted shades.
Free Throw Textured Muscle Tank
This sporty crop tank has a textured mesh construction that's perfect for working up a sweat. Choose from aqua or dusty yellow.
True North Tee
Upgrade your old t-shirts with this V-neck one, which has ruched shoulders and capped sleeves for an elevated look. It comes in classic white or black and a highlighter green shade.
When is President's Day 2024?
This year, President's Day is on Monday, February 19.
When do President's Day Sales start?
While President's Day is technically on Feb. 19, you don't have to wait to start shopping deals. Many of your favorite brands and stores have already rolled out their sales so you can start saving right now.
Why is President's Day known for mattress sales?
President's Day has become the unofficial holiday to score the best mattress deals. That's because it's the time of year when shoppers are most willing to spend on this big-ticket item, since they typically spend on other categories during holidays like Black Friday or Christmas. The better the deal, the more likely people are to splurge on a new mattress.
What stores have sales on President's Day?
From large retailers to individual brands, tons of stores have President's Day sales. Whether you're looking for beauty, home, fashion, or mattress deals, there's a good chance your favorite stores are offering can't-miss promotions this President's Day.