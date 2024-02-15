Don’t Miss Amazon’s Baby Sale with up to 58% off Playpens, Cribs, Car Seats & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Babies come with a lot of love – and a lot of gear. From infancy to the toddler years, each stage comes with its own accessories and must-have essentials. And as you hit those milestones, you're spending more money and upgrading what you have – that's just the way it goes. So when a sale comes along, you'll want to jump on it. Which is what I'm doing for Amazon's latest baby sale, which includes a mix of items for travel, sleep, feeding, safety, and more. And these items aren't discounted too often, so they're perfect for baby registries, baby showers, and more.
If you're co-sleeping, or just want a bassinet to keep close by, there's a lightweight bassinet that easily folds – and it's 48% off. Looking to take your little one on the go? Then you can save 27% on a stroller that can also be used as a rider or a scooter. And if you're searching for a baby monitor that delivers crisp audio and visuals, along with letting you know the temperature of the room, there's a discounted device that I personally love.
The Amazon Baby Sale is going on all month long and includes top baby brands like Dr. Brown's, Baby Trend, Graco, and more. But, as some deals begin, others expire, so each discount is for a limited time. So start clicking for your chance to save.
Owlet Cam Smart Baby Monitor
When I was pregnant with my first son, a kind friend gifted me this Owlet baby monitor, and I'm so glad they did. The audio and visuals are stellar, it tells you the temperature of the room, and setting everything up and then viewing on the app is easy. For a little bit more you can go with the monitor and Dream Sock, if you'd like your newborn's pulse rate and oxygen stats.
Dream On Me Zodiak Portable Playard
Save 44% on this playard that's easy to set up, lightweight enough to move, and even includes a carrying bag so you can fold it and take it anywhere. One reviewer reported, "Very east to set up and my baby loves to sleep in it when we go places."
Dream On Me Zany 2-in-1 Baby Activity Center and Bouncer
When you're little one can start to hold themselves up, this bouncer and activity center is a must-have. Not only is it a safe place to let your baby play while you're trying to do other things, it's also entertaining for them and features a rotating seat for them to always have a good view.
Dream On Me Portable 2-in-1 Tabletalk High Chair
As a parent, having items that can grow with your kids is essential. Which is why I'm a fan of this high chair that can also be a toddler seat, making it great for 6-month-old babies to 5-year-old kids. There's also a safety harness, height settings, and the seat pad and plate are easy to clean, too.
Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50
Protect your little one's delicate skin with Babo Botanicals Mineral Sunscreen. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, features an SPF of 50, and comes in a pocket-sized stick format (which I always find the easiest way to apply sunscreen to squirmy babies).
Dr. Brown's Gripebelt for Colic Relief
If your baby is suffering from gas, reflux, or colic, this gripebelt may help. Just warm the clay pack in the microwave, swaddle it on your little one, and the compression and warmth soothes their system. It's recommended for babies 3 months and older.
Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Infant Car Seat
You can save 25% on this Graco infant car seat that's earned a stellar 4.8-star rating from over 3,000 Amazon reviewers. The base is adjustable so your baby can recline and the carrier easily locks in and out of your vehicle. It also comes in four colors.
Britax Grow with You ClickTight Plus Harness-2-Booster Car Seat
When your little one starts to get bigger, you'll need a booster seat to accommodate. This Britax seat easily transitions your child from a forward-facing harness mode to a belt-positioning booster mode. There's also two recline positions and snack holders.
Dream On Me Lightweight and Compact Coast Rider Stroller
Weighing just 13.5 pounds, this stroller is perfect for travel or just taking around the block (and it meets Disney and theme park size specs). It's easily foldable and can also be used as a rider or a stroller if your child wants to switch it up.
Evolur Stellar Bassinet and Bedside Sleeper
If you're co-sleeping, or just looking for a safe place to lay your baby, this bassinet is a solid pick. It's lightweight, portable, features an adjustable height, plus a drop side so you can easily access your little one. Best of all, it easily folds up into the included carrying bag and it's 48% off.
BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Jogging Stroller
My mom groups and running groups both agree that BOB jogging strollers are exceptional -- they also come with a stellar 4.8-star rating from over 2,700 Amazon reviewers. The lightweight frame and air-filled tires are easy to move along any surface the canopy is large enough to shield your little one's eyes in sunny weather.
Baby Trend Range Jogger Stroller
If you're looking for a jogging stroller with a lower price point, then this Baby Trend option is a great pick. It comes with over 18,000 5-star Amazon reviews and it's 21% off. Featuring all-terrain tires and an ergonomic handle, it's easy to push and glides along all kinds of surfaces.
Evolur Eva Baby Changing Pad
Breathable, comfortable, and, most importantly, easy to clean, this changing pad is a must-have for any nursery. It won't absorb liquids or smells and there's even a strap for securing your little one in place.
Dream On Me Anna 3-in-1 Full-Size Crib and Changing Table Combo
At 57% off, this full-size crib and changing table combo is a great deal. There's two shelves of storage under the changing table and the crib's design is sleek and modern. Plus, all assembly tools are included, so set up is easy.
Dream On Me Emily Changing Table
If you're looking for a standalone changing table, this Dream On Me option is a solid choice (and it's 58% off). It comes with a changing pad, security rails, and features two shelves of storage underneath for diapers, wipes, and any other accessories.
Dream On Me Classic Design Toddler Bed
Sitting low to the floor, this toddler bed is perfect for little ones transitioning out of a crib. There are rails on the side if they roll around in their sleep and it comes in several colors. My favorite feature is that it can fit a standard crib mattress, so you can just take it from their crib and add it to the bed.
Dream On Me Karley Bassinet
With over 13,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this bassinet is a popular choice -- and it's 47% off. It's lightweight, easily folds, and features a breathable, double canopy which is super convenient if you're outside or have a pet in the home.
Britax Willow Brook S+ Baby Travel System
Looking for a stroller and car seat set? Then look no further than the Britax Baby Travel System. The stroller easily folds and ideal for birth to 50 pounds, with a reversible toddler seat. Both the car seat cover and stroller insert are machine washable and it comes in several color options.
