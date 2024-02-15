Don’t Miss Amazon’s Baby Sale with up to 58% off Playpens, Cribs, Car Seats & More

Babies come with a lot of love – and a lot of gear. From infancy to the toddler years, each stage comes with its own accessories and must-have essentials. And as you hit those milestones, you're spending more money and upgrading what you have – that's just the way it goes. So when a sale comes along, you'll want to jump on it. Which is what I'm doing for Amazon's latest baby sale, which includes a mix of items for travel, sleep, feeding, safety, and more. And these items aren't discounted too often, so they're perfect for baby registries, baby showers, and more.

If you're co-sleeping, or just want a bassinet to keep close by, there's a lightweight bassinet that easily folds – and it's 48% off. Looking to take your little one on the go? Then you can save 27% on a stroller that can also be used as a rider or a scooter. And if you're searching for a baby monitor that delivers crisp audio and visuals, along with letting you know the temperature of the room, there's a discounted device that I personally love.

The Amazon Baby Sale is going on all month long and includes top baby brands like Dr. Brown's, Baby Trend, Graco, and more. But, as some deals begin, others expire, so each discount is for a limited time. So start clicking for your chance to save.

Owlet Cam Smart Baby Monitor

When I was pregnant with my first son, a kind friend gifted me this Owlet baby monitor, and I'm so glad they did. The audio and visuals are stellar, it tells you the temperature of the room, and setting everything up and then viewing on the app is easy. For a little bit more you can go with the monitor and Dream Sock, if you'd like your newborn's pulse rate and oxygen stats.

$119
$89.99
Amazon
$369
$295.99
with Dream Sock

Dream On Me Zodiak Portable Playard

Save 44% on this playard that's easy to set up, lightweight enough to move, and even includes a carrying bag so you can fold it and take it anywhere. One reviewer reported, "Very east to set up and my baby loves to sleep in it when we go places."

$69.99
$39.19
Amazon

Dream On Me Zany 2-in-1 Baby Activity Center and Bouncer

When you're little one can start to hold themselves up, this bouncer and activity center is a must-have. Not only is it a safe place to let your baby play while you're trying to do other things, it's also entertaining for them and features a rotating seat for them to always have a good view. 

$116.99
$67.99
Amazon

Dream On Me Portable 2-in-1 Tabletalk High Chair

As a parent, having items that can grow with your kids is essential. Which is why I'm a fan of this high chair that can also be a toddler seat, making it great for 6-month-old babies to 5-year-old kids. There's also a safety harness, height settings, and the seat pad and plate are easy to clean, too. 

$99.99
$67.99
Amazon

Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50

Protect your little one's delicate skin with Babo Botanicals Mineral Sunscreen. It's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, features an SPF of 50, and comes in a pocket-sized stick format (which I always find the easiest way to apply sunscreen to squirmy babies).

$12.50
$11.24
Amazon

Dr. Brown's Gripebelt for Colic Relief

If your baby is suffering from gas, reflux, or colic, this gripebelt may help. Just warm the clay pack in the microwave, swaddle it on your little one, and the compression and warmth soothes their system. It's recommended for babies 3 months and older.

$24.99
$21.24
Amazon

Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 Infant Car Seat

You can save 25% on this Graco infant car seat that's earned a stellar 4.8-star rating from over 3,000 Amazon reviewers. The base is adjustable so your baby can recline and the carrier easily locks in and out of your vehicle. It also comes in four colors.

$189.99
$142.49
Amazon

Britax Grow with You ClickTight Plus Harness-2-Booster Car Seat

When your little one starts to get bigger, you'll need a booster seat to accommodate. This Britax seat easily transitions your child from a forward-facing harness mode to a belt-positioning booster mode. There's also two recline positions and snack holders.

$349.99
$279.99
Amazon

Dream On Me Lightweight and Compact Coast Rider Stroller

Weighing just 13.5 pounds, this stroller is perfect for travel or just taking around the block (and it meets Disney and theme park size specs). It's easily foldable and can also be used as a rider or a stroller if your child wants to switch it up.

$79.99
$58.49
Amazon
Evolur Stellar Bassinet and Bedside Sleeper

If you're co-sleeping, or just looking for a safe place to lay your baby, this bassinet is a solid pick. It's lightweight, portable, features an adjustable height, plus a drop side so you can easily access your little one. Best of all, it easily folds up into the included carrying bag and it's 48% off.

$219.99
$113.78
Amazon

BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 Jogging Stroller

My mom groups and running groups both agree that BOB jogging strollers are exceptional -- they also come with a stellar 4.8-star rating from over 2,700 Amazon reviewers. The lightweight frame and air-filled tires are easy to move along any surface the canopy is large enough to shield your little one's eyes in sunny weather.

$549.99
$439.99
Amazon

Baby Trend Range Jogger Stroller

If you're looking for a jogging stroller with a lower price point, then this Baby Trend option is a great pick. It comes with over 18,000 5-star Amazon reviews and it's 21% off. Featuring all-terrain tires and an ergonomic handle, it's easy to push and glides along all kinds of surfaces.

$139.99
$109.99
Amazon

Evolur Eva Baby Changing Pad

Breathable, comfortable, and, most importantly, easy to clean, this changing pad is a must-have for any nursery. It won't absorb liquids or smells and there's even a strap for securing your little one in place.

$72.99
$49.99
Amazon

Dream On Me Anna 3-in-1 Full-Size Crib and Changing Table Combo

At 57% off, this full-size crib and changing table combo is a great deal. There's two shelves of storage under the changing table and the crib's design is sleek and modern. Plus, all assembly tools are included, so set up is easy.

$299.99
$127.99
Amazon

Dream On Me Emily Changing Table

If you're looking for a standalone changing table, this Dream On Me option is a solid choice (and it's 58% off). It comes with a changing pad, security rails, and features two shelves of storage underneath for diapers, wipes, and any other accessories.

$149
$62.38
Amazon

Dream On Me Classic Design Toddler Bed

Sitting low to the floor, this toddler bed is perfect for little ones transitioning out of a crib. There are rails on the side if they roll around in their sleep and it comes in several colors. My favorite feature is that it can fit a standard crib mattress, so you can just take it from their crib and add it to the bed.

$99
$52.61
Amazon

Dream On Me Karley Bassinet

With over 13,000 5-star Amazon reviews, this bassinet is a popular choice -- and it's 47% off. It's lightweight, easily folds, and features a breathable, double canopy which is super convenient if you're outside or have a pet in the home.

$89.99
$47.99
Amazon

Britax Willow Brook S+ Baby Travel System

Looking for a stroller and car seat set? Then look no further than the Britax Baby Travel System. The stroller easily folds and ideal for birth to 50 pounds, with a reversible toddler seat. Both the car seat cover and stroller insert are machine washable and it comes in several color options.

$469.99
$375.99
Amazon

