How Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Spent Their First Valentine's Day Together

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper enjoyed a low-key Valentine's Day in New York City.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's romance is heating up the freezing temperatures.

The supermodel and Maestro star braved the New York City snow as they walked arm-in-arm, celebrating their first Valentine's Day together.

For the Feb. 14 outing, Gigi, wore gray jeans, a matching beanie and bundled up with a black jacket. Meanwhile, the 49-year-old coordinated with the 28-year-old, sporting gray sweats, a hat and coat.

Though the couple sparked dating rumors in October, they're recently been more open about their romance, stepping out hand-in-hand in London last month and once again more recently in NYC.

And it seems their friends and family approve. After all, the duo—he's dad to 6-year-old Lea with Irina Shayk while she shares 3-year-old Khai with Zayn Malik—have enjoyed nights out with Taylor SwiftSelena Gomez, Sophie TurnerCara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes. 

And, after the Golden Globes (he was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor and Best Director for Maestro), Gigi joined Bradley and his mom Gloria Campano for dinner.

But don't expect a red carpet debut anytime soon. When it comes to the March 10 Oscars—he's up for three awards—the actor has every intention on making mom his plus one.

"There's no question, she's coming," he recently told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Because first of all, she's an amazing hang. She's cool. And I just get a thrill every time I go with her because she's like, says exactly what she thinks of anybody."

Also a thrill? How all your favorite stars are celebrating Valentine's Day 2024. Read on to feel the love…

Michelle Obama & Barack Obama

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama!" the Becoming author wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage of the couple's cutest photos. "Every year with you gets better and better."

 

And the former President of the United States also shared a post honoring their 31-year marriage, writing, "How did I get so lucky? Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, @MichelleObama!"

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

The New Girl alum and Property Brothers star nailed this Valentine's Day post with the sweetest home improvement-themed cards.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

A Super Bowl win wasn't going to stop the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback from sharing some love with wife Brittany Mahomes on Valentine's Day.

courtesy of Wingstop

Justin Glaze & Susie Evans

The Bachelor Nation stars are having the greatest clucking time during their Valentine's Day date night at Wingstop.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Stormi & Aire

The Kardashians star chose to celebrate some very special people in her life. Kylie created sweet treat baskets filled with candy, toys and other goodies for kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The reality star shared a throwback post of her and husband Travis spending the holiday on vacation last year. And the Blink-182 drummer even revealed that their son Rocky was conceived during the trip.

David Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

“Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend,” the retired soccer player shared alongside a snap of the two kissing. “I love you. I mean ‘I just fancied her.’” 

 

While the Spice Girls alum shared a snap of David in a cowboy hat on Instagram, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy. love u so much."

