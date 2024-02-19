Get Caught Up in Sydney Sweeney's Euphoric People's Choice Awards 2024 Outfit

Sydney Sweeney is checking into the 2024 People's Choice Awards.
The White Lotus alum showed off her A-list style on the Feb. 18 red carpet, turning heads in a red Mônot dress (See every star at the PCAs here.)
Sweeney is nominated in the Comedy Movie Star of the Year category for her work in Anyone But You, which she starred in alongside actor Glen Powell.
To win the award, the 26-year-old will need to beat out her fellow nominees, including Powell, as well as No Hard Feelings' Jennifer Lawrence, Barbie's Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Asteroid City's Scarlett Johansson and Wonka's Timothée Chalamet (to see the list of winners so far, click here).
And even if Sweeney and Powell don't take home an award tonight, Anyone But You is still winning big at the box office. Indeed, the romantic comedy recently surpassed $170 million at the global box office.
"The response to this movie has been surreal," Powell wrote on Instagram Jan. 23. "Not only have audiences have shown up, but this film has grown week after week, something very few movies have ever done."
"You laughed loud, you cheered loud, and you danced out of the theaters all over the world. Your joy was powerful and infectious," the 35-year-old continued. "And special thank you to our Queen Bea. The beautiful force that is @sydney_sweeney who allowed me to come on this ride with her and for leading our cast with kindness and vision every step of the way."
And since the film has seen such success, does that mean the cast will return for a sequel?
"I can't actually reveal all of my secrets," Sweeney told E! News at the Madame Web premiere Feb. 12, "but Glen and I—I mean I was talking to him this morning. We're talking about stuff."
"You never know," she teased, "you'll have to wait and see."
But you won't have to wait and see all of the stars on the 2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet. Keep reading for a look at all the celebs in attendance.