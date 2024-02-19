Get Caught Up in Sydney Sweeney's Euphoric People's Choice Awards 2024 Outfit

Watch : Sydney Sweeney Dishes About That ‘Euphoria’ Hot Tub Scene on Hot Ones

Sydney Sweeney is checking into the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

The White Lotus alum showed off her A-list style on the Feb. 18 red carpet, turning heads in a red Mônot dress (See every star at the PCAs here.)

Sweeney is nominated in the Comedy Movie Star of the Year category for her work in Anyone But You, which she starred in alongside actor Glen Powell.

To win the award, the 26-year-old will need to beat out her fellow nominees, including Powell, as well as No Hard Feelings' Jennifer Lawrence, Barbie's Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Asteroid City's Scarlett Johansson and Wonka's Timothée Chalamet (to see the list of winners so far, click here).

And even if Sweeney and Powell don't take home an award tonight, Anyone But You is still winning big at the box office. Indeed, the romantic comedy recently surpassed $170 million at the global box office.

"The response to this movie has been surreal," Powell wrote on Instagram Jan. 23. "Not only have audiences have shown up, but this film has grown week after week, something very few movies have ever done."