Love Is Blind Season 6: What AD Thinks of Her Connection With Matthew After Dramatic Confrontation

This article contains spoilers from Love Is Blind season six.
Love Is Blind star AD Smith is crystal clear about her connection with Matthew Duliba.
After finding out that Matthew had fallen for fellow season six contestant Amber Grant—essentially telling her the same details from their conversations in the pods—AD is looking back on their time together with no regrets.
"Matthew and I had a very specific connection," AD exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It was very intriguing. He's a man of very few words and though when I did get to speak to him, when he did open up, it opened up a different world for me where I'm like, 'Let me dig a little bit and see what this man is about.'"
In fact, as AD noted, "As far as connections, I mean, Matthew is one of a kind—connected with him on a completely different level than I connected with anybody else."
After all was said and done, Matthew and Amber ended up leaving the show early, putting an end to their journeys. Meanwhile, AD moved ahead and got engaged to Clay Gravesande.
And though they saw their fair share of rough patches, including Clay expressing his physical checklist, AD was impressed with what was inside: His vulnerability.
"You don't expect that," she explained, "especially from Clay, who came from a very, kind of, egotistical way when I first met him, to then let the walls down—and be vulnerable, and be like, 'I want to experience this with you the right way and go through this experiment with you, asking about physical and what you look like, that shouldn't have been top priority.'"
As for what she appreciates about her match the most?
"He's really down to Earth and super chill," AD noted, "and he allowed me to be down to Earth and chill and I just love that about him."
The first six episodes of Love Is Blind are out now, with more episodes debuting on Netflix Feb. 21.
