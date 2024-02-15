Love Is Blind Season 6: What AD Thinks of Her Connection With Matthew After Dramatic Confrontation

Watch : ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6: AD Explains Her Love Triangle With Clay & Matthew

This article contains spoilers from Love Is Blind season six.

Love Is Blind star AD Smith is crystal clear about her connection with Matthew Duliba.

After finding out that Matthew had fallen for fellow season six contestant Amber Grant—essentially telling her the same details from their conversations in the pods—AD is looking back on their time together with no regrets.

"Matthew and I had a very specific connection," AD exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It was very intriguing. He's a man of very few words and though when I did get to speak to him, when he did open up, it opened up a different world for me where I'm like, 'Let me dig a little bit and see what this man is about.'"

In fact, as AD noted, "As far as connections, I mean, Matthew is one of a kind—connected with him on a completely different level than I connected with anybody else."