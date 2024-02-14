Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlin Teases Love Triangle in Steamy Season 3 Update

Dearest Reader…
Though you are likely already familiar with Bridgerton's season three love story, the journey to "I do" for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlin) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) may include more than meets the eye. Or rather, more than just two people. And as everyone knows, three's a crowd...
In a special Valentine's Day fan panel hosted by Netflix, Nicola spoke to where the opening of season three finds her character.
"She's decided she's going to find a house when she heads back to the town," the Derry Girls alum explained. "She's like, 'I gotta get away from the Featheringtons, I'm out of here. I'm going to find a husband.'"
And of Colin's subsequent offer to help Penelope find a husband, Nicola quipped, "She's like, 'Fine, I don't love you at all. This will work out great with no problems.' So she finds some suitors, some more successful than others. But one is very, very fond of her."
The mystery suitor in question is Lord Debling—played by cast newcomer Sam Phillips—or as Luke described him in relation to Colin, "My biggest threat."
Well, it sounds like Miss Penelope "Wallflower" Featherington will be anything but that season. But don't just take our word for it, take a look at the new sneak peek scene below in which she confronts Colin about his hurtful words at the close of season two.
During the panel Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes, showrunner Jess Brownwell and series author Julia Quinn also promised the show's third installment will bring to life all the steamy book moments the readers know and love—along with the sweet, including a fan-favorite scene where Penelope assists Colin with a cut on his hand.
And for Shonda, this season is an especially poignant one.
"Usually we're meeting a new person who's falling in love with one of our regulars," the Grey's Anatomy creator explained. "But this time, we know the people who are falling in love. We're already rooting for them because we already know them, and I'm excited for that."
Part one of Bridgerton's third installment premieres May 16 with part two following on June 13.
Until then, keep reading to see first-look images of Colin and Penelope's journey to forever after.