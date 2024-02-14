Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlin Teases Love Triangle in Steamy Season 3 Update

Not only did Netflix release a new teaser for Bridgerton season three, but star Nicola Coughlin also revealed more information about those vying for Penelope's heart.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Feb 14, 2024 8:44 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflixBridgerton
Watch: Bridgerton Season 3: Penelope & Colin’s Heated Confrontation Will Make You Swoon

Dearest Reader…  

Though you are likely already familiar with Bridgerton's season three love story, the journey to "I do" for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlin) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) may include more than meets the eye. Or rather, more than just two people. And as everyone knows, three's a crowd...

In a special Valentine's Day fan panel hosted by Netflix, Nicola spoke to where the opening of season three finds her character. 

"She's decided she's going to find a house when she heads back to the town," the Derry Girls alum explained. "She's like, 'I gotta get away from the Featheringtons, I'm out of here. I'm going to find a husband.'"

And of Colin's subsequent offer to help Penelope find a husband, Nicola quipped, "She's like, 'Fine, I don't love you at all. This will work out great with no problems.' So she finds some suitors, some more successful than others. But one is very, very fond of her."

The mystery suitor in question is Lord Debling—played by cast newcomer Sam Phillips—or as Luke described him in relation to Colin, "My biggest threat."

photos
2024 TV Premiere Dates

Well, it sounds like Miss Penelope "Wallflower" Featherington will be anything but that season. But don't just take our word for it, take a look at the new sneak peek scene below in which she confronts Colin about his hurtful words at the close of season two. 

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Slams Rumor Taylor Swift Had Him Removed From Super Bowl

2

Why Travis Kelce Is Spending Valentine's Day Without Taylor Swift

3
Exclusive

Kyle Richards' Marriage Woes Deepen in Bleak RHOBH Preview

During the panel Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes, showrunner Jess Brownwell and series author Julia Quinn also promised the show's third installment will bring to life all the steamy book moments the readers know and love—along with the sweet, including a fan-favorite scene where Penelope assists Colin with a cut on his hand. 

And for Shonda, this season is an especially poignant one. 

"Usually we're meeting a new person who's falling in love with one of our regulars," the Grey's Anatomy creator explained. "But this time, we know the people who are falling in love. We're already rooting for them because we already know them, and I'm excited for that."

Part one of Bridgerton's third installment premieres May 16 with part two following on June 13.

Until then, keep reading to see first-look images of Colin and Penelope's journey to forever after. 

Netflix
Sharing a Glance

Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) take center stage as the duo to watch in season three of Bridgerton.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Looking For His Place in This World

Fans will get the chance to get more insight into Colin Bridgerton's personality this season.

"Colin is a curious person," co-executive producer Betsy Beers explained. "And I think he feels that his answers are out there somewhere, which is why you sense this pushing and pulling and, ultimately, confusion. He's in a tough spot, being the third son. In a world where you only need an heir and a spare, Colin doesn't know where he fits—and he's constantly looking to transform himself.

Netflix
A Longing Look

Penelope is "grown up" now, Nicola shared in June 2023, adding it was "definitely different this time around" as all eyes are on her journey from Lady Whistledown to leading lady. 

Netflix
Day Dreaming—or Plotting

The actress has known for a while that she'll be the focus. 

"I've known for, like, two weeks into filming season two, so I had a lot of time to adjust to it," she told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Loni Love in May 2022. "But then, you know, last night when they were like, ‘The news is coming out. You can talk about it,' I was like, ‘I don't want to. I'm too scared.' When I say it out, it makes it real."

Netflix
The Dashing Bridgerton

One more secret about season three? It appears another extravagant ball will be taking place: London's Osterley Park estate was seen in July totally made-over with white flowers, Regency-era carriages and purple decorations seemingly for filming. Colin better have his dance moves perfected!

Netflix

Hands Touch, Eyes Meet

Penelope and Colin share an intimate moment as she assists him with a cut to his hand. 

Liam Daniel/Netflix

One of the Ton's Many Soirées

Colin and Penelope tease their romance at one of the ton’s soirées.

Netflix

A New Suitor

Colin has competition when Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) begins vying for Penelope's hand. 

Netflix

Leaving the Nest

Penelope learns to spread her wings after distancing herself from her overbearing family. 

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Super Steamy Season

Jonathan Bailey is looking forward to seeing where season three takes the Bridgertons.

"It's going to be tantalizing," the actor teased to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the GQ Men of the Year in November. "It's going to be good. And also, my brother Luke Newton is bringing the heat with Nicola. So it's going to be great."

And Simone Ashley couldn't agree more.

"I'm very happy when I'm reading the scripts," she told E! News at the time. "When I receive them, I've got a beaming smile on my face."

Netflix

Gentlemen's Night

Colin enjoys a night out with his older brother Benedict, still an eligible bachelor himself. 

Netflix

New (Marriage) Season, New Eloise

The second oldest Bridgerton daughter decides to put her best foot forward when it comes to finding a suitor. 

iam Daniel/Netflix

Mother Knows Best

Bridgerton's third youngest Francesca (Hannah Dodd) returns to London. 

Liam Daniel/Netflix

A Family Affair

The Bridgerton's gather for an important occasion. But just what, viewers will have to wait and see...

Netflix

A New Place in the Ton

Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe) and his family grapple with their new reality after being gifted a new title. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Slams Rumor Taylor Swift Had Him Removed From Super Bowl

2
Exclusive

Kyle Richards' Marriage Woes Deepen in Bleak RHOBH Preview

3

Why Travis Kelce Is Spending Valentine's Day Without Taylor Swift

4

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

5

Swizz Beatz Reacts to Alicia Keys and Usher's Super Bowl Performance