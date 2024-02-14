Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlin Teases Love Triangle in Steamy Season 3 Update

Watch : Bridgerton Season 3: Penelope & Colin’s Heated Confrontation Will Make You Swoon

Dearest Reader…

Though you are likely already familiar with Bridgerton's season three love story, the journey to "I do" for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlin) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) may include more than meets the eye. Or rather, more than just two people. And as everyone knows, three's a crowd...

In a special Valentine's Day fan panel hosted by Netflix, Nicola spoke to where the opening of season three finds her character.

"She's decided she's going to find a house when she heads back to the town," the Derry Girls alum explained. "She's like, 'I gotta get away from the Featheringtons, I'm out of here. I'm going to find a husband.'"

And of Colin's subsequent offer to help Penelope find a husband, Nicola quipped, "She's like, 'Fine, I don't love you at all. This will work out great with no problems.' So she finds some suitors, some more successful than others. But one is very, very fond of her."

The mystery suitor in question is Lord Debling—played by cast newcomer Sam Phillips—or as Luke described him in relation to Colin, "My biggest threat."