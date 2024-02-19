See Samantha Hanratty and More Stars Pose Backstage at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Watch : People's Choice Awards: The Biggest Nominees!

The people had chosen, and the stars had to celebrate.

In fact, for the 2024 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Barbie star Simu Liu, on Feb. 18, celebrities across film, music, television and more gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for pop culture's biggest night.

And while the people's picks walked away with awards, the PCAs are all about the fun, and the fashion. The night's best looks included Halle Bailey in a colorful blue Roberto Cavalli gown and Sydney Sweeney in a tight red Mônot dress (See every star on the red carpet here).

This year's PCAs celebrated stars from all walks of fame across 45 categories—including Movie of the Year, Song of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Concert Tour of the Year, as well as four new categories honoring the Male and Female Country Artist of the Year, and the Male and Female Latin Artist of the Year.