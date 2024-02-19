See Samantha Hanratty and More Stars Pose Backstage at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

The people had chosen, and the stars had to celebrate.
In fact, for the 2024 People's Choice Awards, hosted by Barbie star Simu Liu, on Feb. 18, celebrities across film, music, television and more gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for pop culture's biggest night.
And while the people's picks walked away with awards, the PCAs are all about the fun, and the fashion. The night's best looks included Halle Bailey in a colorful blue Roberto Cavalli gown and Sydney Sweeney in a tight red Mônot dress (See every star on the red carpet here).
This year's PCAs celebrated stars from all walks of fame across 45 categories—including Movie of the Year, Song of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Concert Tour of the Year, as well as four new categories honoring the Male and Female Country Artist of the Year, and the Male and Female Latin Artist of the Year.
And there was some stiff competition for the 2024 awards. Case in point: for the Female Artist of the Year category, fans had to choose between Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Lainey Wilson, and Nicki Minaj (the award went to Taylor). Meanwhile, Male Artist of the Year forced fans to choose between Bad Bunny, Drake, Post Malone, Jung Kook, Jack Harlow, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd (Jung Kook was crowned the winner).
Plus, Barbenheimer went head-to-head once again in the Movie of the Year category, along with Taylor's Eras Tour film, The Super Mario Bros. movie, The Little Mermaid, Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Fast X. (Barbie took the prize, see every winner of the night here.)
And if you want an even more exclusive look at the event, read on to see every star who posed for E!'s exclusive portrait studio backstage at the Feb. 18 ceremony.