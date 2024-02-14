Rachel Morin Murder Case: Victim's Mom Pleads for Help Amid Investigation

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

The mother of Maryland murder victim Rachel Morin is looking to the public for information.

After authorities released a sketch of the person they believe is behind the "violent homicide" in a Baltimore suburb last summer, her mom Patty Morin shared an emotional plea asking for help finding the suspect.

"I can't live with pain for the rest of my life," she told Baltimore's WBAL-TV 11 Feb. 12. "I can't do that because it has to be something to help us, to move forward."

Rachel's body was found near a hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland last August, one day after her boyfriend alerted authorities over her not returning home from an evening walk. Days after the 37-year-old's body was found, the office of Harford County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler shared that Maryland police was able to make a connection with a Los Angeles case as DNA from Rachel's murder scene matched a sample taken from a home invasion in march where a "young girl" was assaulted.