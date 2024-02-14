Rachel Morin Murder Case: Victim's Mom Pleads for Help Amid Investigation

The mother of Maryland murder victim Rachel Morin is looking to the public for information.
After authorities released a sketch of the person they believe is behind the "violent homicide" in a Baltimore suburb last summer, her mom Patty Morin shared an emotional plea asking for help finding the suspect.
"I can't live with pain for the rest of my life," she told Baltimore's WBAL-TV 11 Feb. 12. "I can't do that because it has to be something to help us, to move forward."
Rachel's body was found near a hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland last August, one day after her boyfriend alerted authorities over her not returning home from an evening walk. Days after the 37-year-old's body was found, the office of Harford County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler shared that Maryland police was able to make a connection with a Los Angeles case as DNA from Rachel's murder scene matched a sample taken from a home invasion in march where a "young girl" was assaulted.
At the time, authorities also shared surveillance video of the suspect leaving the residence and police said they believed that the person is Rachel's killer. Months later, they shared additional info about their suspect, noting, in addition to sharing a police sketch, on Feb. 12 that "detectives believe the killer may have been in the area for days before" killing the mother of five.
Rachel Morin Update and New Details: This week marked six months since Rachel Morin was needlessly and tragically...Posted by Harford County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 12, 2024
When it came to crafting their sketch, the police shared they relied on interviews with multiple witnesses.
"One of those witnesses that we did locate in this case was a victim of that California assault," Harford County Sheriff's Office Captain Andy Lane, who is leading the inquiry, said on the agency's podcast Into the Sheriff's Spotlight. "We used witnesses here in Harford County and then we also used one artist to combine all, to interview each one of these people and then that same artist to look at our video and be able to try to put all of that together to give us the closest that we could possibly get to what the suspect looks like."
He also said state and federal agencies are aiding the Harford County Sheriff's Office in their investigation. "We're interviewing witnesses as late as this morning," Lane added. "We're using every available tool we have to try to find this individual."