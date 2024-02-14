Beyoncé Brings Country Glam to New York Fashion Week During Surprise Appearance

Watch : Beyoncé Surprises Fans With New Album During 2024 Super Bowl!

This ain't Texas...it's New York Fashion Week.

And Beyoncé laid her cards down, down, down by making a surprise appearance at the Luar show in Bushwick on Feb. 13 (See all of the best fashion week looks here).

In true Bey fashion, she didn't miss a style beat.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer shined as bright as the flashing lights with a bedazzled gray blazer dress that featured giant silver gemstones and sequined beading all over.

She paired her cowgirl couture look with coordinating thigh-high boots and a diamond-embellished hood that she wore under a crisp white cowboy hat.

The Grammy winner not only shocked everyone with her presence, but she stuck around, 'round, 'round the show with her mom Tina Knowles—who armed herself with a bright red lip and all-black look that she styled with brown leather gloves and an assortment of gold rings and bracelet bangles.