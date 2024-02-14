How Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and More Are Celebrating Valentine’s Day 2024

The holiday of love is here, and this is how stars like Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, Victoria and David Beckham plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

By Brahmjot Kaur Feb 14, 2024 6:47 PMTags
Valentine's DayCouplesCelebrities
Cupid's arrows are flying around Hollywood and beyond.

In fact, several celebrities have given a glimpse into their sweet Valentine's Day celebrations on Feb. 14 with their special person, besties or kids.

Kourtney Kardashian took a trip down memory lane by throwing it back to the romantic way she and husband Travis Barker spent the holiday last year. In fact, The Blink-182 drummer even revealed in the comments that their son Rocky, 3 months, was conceived during the Feb. 14 getaway.

Across the pond, Victoria and David Beckham commemorated the event by reflecting on spending more than two decades as each other's Valentine. "Happy Valentines to an amazing wife , mummy & best friend," the retired soccer player shared alongside a snap of the two kissing. "I love you. I mean 'I just fancied her.'" 

For others, the day of love is not about the romance but rather the special people in their lives. Kylie Jenner, for example, shared sweet treat baskets filled with candy, toys and other goodies for her kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, on her Instagram Story, writing, "I'm excited for my valentines to wake up."

photos
Stars Who Got Engaged or Married on Valentine's Day

And then there's the loved ones like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who are marking the occasion from afar. After celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win at the 2024 Super Bowl together, the pair had to go their separate ways due to their respective work commitments.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why Travis Kelce Is Spending Valentine's Day Without Taylor Swift

2

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

3

Swizz Beatz Reacts to Alicia Keys and Usher's Super Bowl Performance

While Travis waved to fans atop the team's float during the victory parade in Missouri, the Grammy winner touched down in Australia for her upcoming Eras Tour shows. But hopefully, they'll find another way to honor their romance during the holiday.

Keep reading to see how stars are celebrating the holiday of love.

Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images

Michelle Obama & Barack Obama

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama!" the Becoming author wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage of the couple's cutest photos. "Every year with you gets better and better."

 

And the former President of the United States also shared a post honoring their 31-year marriage, writing, "How did I get so lucky? Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, @MichelleObama!"

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

The New Girl alum and Property Brothers star nailed this Valentine's Day post with the sweetest home improvement-themed cards.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

A Super Bowl win wasn't going to stop the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback from sharing some love with wife Brittany Mahomes on Valentine's Day.

courtesy of Wingstop

Justin Glaze & Susie Evans

The Bachelor Nation stars are having the greatest clucking time during their Valentine's Day date night at Wingstop.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Stormi & Aire

The Kardashians star chose to celebrate some very special people in her life. Kylie created sweet treat baskets filled with candy, toys and other goodies for kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The reality star shared a throwback post of her and husband Travis spending the holiday on vacation last year. And the Blink-182 drummer even revealed that their son Rocky was conceived during the trip.

David Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

“Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend,” the retired soccer player shared alongside a snap of the two kissing. “I love you. I mean ‘I just fancied her.’” 

 

While the Spice Girls alum shared a snap of David in a cowboy hat on Instagram, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy. love u so much."

