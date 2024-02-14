How Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and More Are Celebrating Valentine’s Day 2024

Cupid's arrows are flying around Hollywood and beyond.
In fact, several celebrities have given a glimpse into their sweet Valentine's Day celebrations on Feb. 14 with their special person, besties or kids.
Kourtney Kardashian took a trip down memory lane by throwing it back to the romantic way she and husband Travis Barker spent the holiday last year. In fact, The Blink-182 drummer even revealed in the comments that their son Rocky, 3 months, was conceived during the Feb. 14 getaway.
Across the pond, Victoria and David Beckham commemorated the event by reflecting on spending more than two decades as each other's Valentine. "Happy Valentines to an amazing wife , mummy & best friend," the retired soccer player shared alongside a snap of the two kissing. "I love you. I mean 'I just fancied her.'"
For others, the day of love is not about the romance but rather the special people in their lives. Kylie Jenner, for example, shared sweet treat baskets filled with candy, toys and other goodies for her kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, on her Instagram Story, writing, "I'm excited for my valentines to wake up."
And then there's the loved ones like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who are marking the occasion from afar. After celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win at the 2024 Super Bowl together, the pair had to go their separate ways due to their respective work commitments.
While Travis waved to fans atop the team's float during the victory parade in Missouri, the Grammy winner touched down in Australia for her upcoming Eras Tour shows. But hopefully, they'll find another way to honor their romance during the holiday.
Keep reading to see how stars are celebrating the holiday of love.