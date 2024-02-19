Jennifer Aniston Deserves a Trophy for Sticking to Her Signature Style at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

Watch : 2024 People’s Choice Awards Host Simu Liu Admits He’s the Ultimate Taylor Swift Fan!

The one where Jennifer Aniston remains a style icon.

The Friends alum arrived to the 2024 People's Choice Awards wearing her signature LBD and strappy heels 'cause her fashion ain't broke and there's no reason to fix it. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

Aniston is nominated in two categories at the Feb. 18 ceremony for her work in The Morning Show: Female TV Star of the Year and Drama TV Star of the Year.

In the first category, Aniston is up against her costar Reese Witherspoon, as well as Beef's Ali Wong, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Mariska Hargitay, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson, Ahsoka's Rosario Dawson and Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez.

Aniston, Witherspoon and Hargitay are also facing off in the Drama TV Star category, along with Law & Order: SVU's Ice-T, The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, Outer Banks' Chase Stokes and Succession's Kieran Culkin.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old is also in attendance at the ceremony to present her BFF Adam Sandler with the People's Icon Award.