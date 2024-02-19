Jennifer Aniston Deserves a Trophy for Sticking to Her Signature Style at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

The one where Jennifer Aniston remains a style icon.

The Friends alum arrived to the 2024 People's Choice Awards wearing her signature LBD and strappy heels 'cause her fashion ain't broke and there's no reason to fix it. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

Aniston is nominated in two categories at the Feb. 18 ceremony for her work in The Morning Show: Female TV Star of the Year and Drama TV Star of the Year.

In the first category, Aniston is up against her costar Reese Witherspoon, as well as Beef's Ali Wong, Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Mariska Hargitay, Abbott Elementary's Quinta BrunsonAhsoka's Rosario Dawson and Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez.

Aniston, Witherspoon and Hargitay are also facing off in the Drama TV Star category, along with Law & Order: SVU's Ice-T, The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, Outer Banks' Chase Stokes and Succession's Kieran Culkin.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old is also in attendance at the ceremony to present her BFF Adam Sandler with the People's Icon Award.

"Who's more iconic than Adam Sandler?" she said in her speech for her longtime bestie. "I don't remember a time when Adam wasn't a part of popular culture. He got his start at SNL and then he left. Maybe he was asked to leave, but we should all be very grateful for that."

Because, as Aniston noted, "Seemingly everything he touched turned to gold and I was lucky enough to be in a few of them."

 

NBC via Getty Images

Aniston, who's costarred with Sandler in Just Go with ItMurder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2 , previously received the Icon honor at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. In fact, it was Sandler who presented her with the award.

"This town doles out a lot of awards, but the People's Choice, this was always something special to me," she explained at the November 2019 ceremony. "As actors, we don't do this for the critics or for each other or to make our families proud, we do this for the money. I'm kidding...we do it for you guys. C'mon, seriously, we really do."

"When I had first heard that I had won this Icon Award the first thing I thought was, 'Holy shnicks, have I been around that long?'" she recalled. "It turns out I have."

Keep reading to see all of the stars on the 2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet...

NBC via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

NBC via Getty Images

Adam Sandler

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Megan Fox

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alix Earle

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Tom Hiddleston

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Jake Lacy

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Harry Jowsey

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Camilla Luddington

NBC via Getty Images

Hannah Godwin

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Kim Raver

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Jason & Brett Oppenheim

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kane Brown

NBC via Getty Images

Dolores Catania

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Caterina Scorsone

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Chris Carmack

NBC via Getty Images

Cathy Kelley

NBC via Getty Images

Olivia Ponton

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Mary Fitzgerald

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

JB Smoove

NBC via Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

In Lena Berisha

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Shameik Moore

Rich Polk/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Katie Douglas

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Whitney Cummings

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Nicole Young

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Darren Barnet

Mark Von Holden/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Anthony Hill

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Dorit Kemsley

Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Jackie & Adam Sandler

NBC via Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Roberto Cavalli 

