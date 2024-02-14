Say Yes To These 15 Dresses That Will Keep You Feeling Cute & Comfy Even When You're Bloated

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
According to internet logic, you're either a headache girly or a stomachache girly. About 95% of the time, I fall into the latter category — mainly due to painful bloating. Of course, I drink my greens and take my vitamins to try to mediate the effects, but even so, I tend to bloat throughout the day (don't even get me started on those monthly rides on the crimson wave). During the chilly winter season, it's been a little easier to get away with hiding my bloat under layers of cozy clothing until I looked like a fluffy marshmallow. Now that the sun's getting longer and the weather is (slowly) getting warmer, it's almost time to trade our plush coats for breezy tees & tank tops. As excited as I'd like to be, I can't help but worry about how uncomfortable & painful it would be if I were to wear a fitted top or dress and then get bloated halfway through the day. Not only that, I get super self-conscious when I feel fabrics digging into my tummy, and I spend the rest of the day regretting my outfit choices (no matter how Pinterest board-worthy they were).
For my fellow stomachache girlies who relate to this struggle all too well, this one's for you. Here at E! Insider, we're firm believers that we should never have to sacrifice comfort for style, and yes, it's indeed possible to have the best of both worlds. It just takes a little more time finding brands that go that extra step in their designs, from smocked bodices that stretch with you & accommodate a range of chest sizes to flared skirts that smooth & hide your tummy while creating a flattering silhouette. As your shopping besties, we've taken it upon ourselves to do the legwork for you, and we're excited to share all the best bloat-friendly dresses that will keep you feeling comfortable and looking cute all day long.
So, shop away & say yes to these dresses — your wardrobe & tummy will thank you.
Collared Mini Shirtdress
Breathable fabrics combined with a relaxed silhouette are the perfect equation for a bloat-friendly dress that will keep you comfy all day long. The button-front design is also super on-trend for spring styling, but the best part about this dress is the fact that it's currently 50% off!
Cotton Wrap-Front T-Shirt Dress
Designed to keep up with you on your busiest days, this super-soft, double-layered pima cotton dress from lululemon falls just above your knees with an easy fit that floats away from your body (a.k.a. doesn't put pressure on your stomach). We especially love the ties that wrap around the front and secure in the back, which means you can alter the fit depending on how you're feeling throughout the day.
All The Attitude Maxi
Dreamy cottagecore meets coastal grandmother with this ethereal maxi dress, available in four stunning colors. The shapeless, babydoll-inspired silhouette means you can be relaxed and comfy all day long. The square embroidered lace detailing, tiered skirt, and banded sleeves add a level of casual elegance to the dress, making it super easy to dress up or down.
Anrabess Women's Casual Loose Sundress
This casual sundress has 16,700+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and it comes in 38(!) different colors/patterns. Multiple shoppers rave about the fit and comfort of this dress, with one reviewer writing:
"I'll keep this short and cute. You need to get this dress. I got the one with the feathers. It feels good and hides all the imperfections. It's giving sexy, and not moo-moo vibes. I could eat a meal and you not see my bloated stomach. I'm 5'3, and the length was perfect. I weigh around 135/138 lbs and I got a medium and it fit perfect."
Alexis Smocked Flare Dress
This flare dress is the ultimate blend of style and function. The smocked bust/back gives your silhouette form without feeling uncomfortably constrictive; combined with the flared skirt design, you end up with a dress that hugs you in all the right places without compromising on breathable comfort. Plus, we need to talk about how cute this dress is, from the short puff sleeves to the square neckline that's complete with a dainty bow.
Striped Pocket Tee Dress
Featuring a totes chic cut, this sweatshirt dress is a closet staple that's perfect for running errands, working from home, or grabbing lunch with your besties. It's designed with a round neck, short sleeves, and side slit pockets, and the fit is straight & relaxed.
Chambray Callahan Shirt Dress
If you're wondering whether it's possible to dress yourself up in a style that's both classic and trendy, the Callahan Shirt Dress says yes. Designed with a button-up half placket front, the dress features a swing body, flounce hemline, and classic collar. Pair it with sneakers for a casual-chic day look, and switch to sleek espadrilles for a more elevated vibe.
Deana Smocked Dress in Dark Wash
Crafted from 100% cotton chambray, the Deana Smocked Dress features a flattering midi-length silhouette, complete with a stretchy smocked bodice, flattering square neckline, and chic puff sleeves. Did we mention that it also comes in five other stunning colors, all of which happen to be on sale for $49? Pick your fave or stock up for your spring wardrobe needs, from weekend brunches to date-night dinners.
The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
Cozy, stretchy, and sophisticated — this bestselling turtleneck dress checks all the boxes. Made from an ultra-soft wool blend, the dress features a relaxed fit, ribbed detailing, and slip-on silhouette that delivers maximum comfort and style.
Breezeful™ Backless Racerback Side Pocket High Low Flowy Midi Quick Dry Casual Dress
Whether you're taking care of some errands out on town or heading to your next workout, this flowy dress has you covered. Featuring a classic racerback design, the dress also comes with two side pockets for storing daily essentials, removable pads for customized support, and a high-low cut that offers extended coverage in the back. Not to mention, it comes in 12 different colors and extended sizing!
Lolly Dress in Morning Blue
If you're looking to elevate your warm-season wardrobe with high-quality pieces worth the hype, this pastel blue dress is a must-have addition. It's optimized for your comfort, from the updated smocked back that accommodates a range of chest sizes to the moves-with-you lining and on-seam pockets. It's as stylish as it is functional, with chic, pleated straps that perfectly complement the empire waist and square neckline.
Zesica Smocked Elastic Waist Tiered Midi Dress
With over 4,400 five-star Amazon reviews and 28 different color options, this midi dress is a shopper-approved pick. We're especially in love with the flutter sleeves and ruched bodice that adds just the right touch of playful elegance to the design — of course, the dress also earns major brownie points for the side pockets.
Body Sculpt Dress
Feel confident with every move you make in this Body Sculpt Dress. The stretchy bodice contours to your body without exerting uncomfortable pressure on your stomach, and the skirt flares out for a sleek & flattering silhouette. Find your perfect fit with the fully adjustable straps and removable pads.
Delphine Smocked Mini Dress
If we could describe spring in a dress, it would be this smocked mini dress. From the darling puff sleeves & comfy smocked waist to the tiered construction & gathered ruffle details, this dress is perfect for all your warm-weather activities, from picnic brunches to museum dates and more.
The A&F Giselle Pleated Trapeze Mini Dress
For those special occasions where you want to dress up without having to spend the entire time worrying about your uncomfy tummy, this trapeze mini dress is the way to go. Available in four sleek colors, the dress is crafted from shiny satin fabric and designed with an open back & halter neck band.
