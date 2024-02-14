Say Yes To These 15 Dresses That Will Keep You Feeling Cute & Comfy Even When You're Bloated

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

According to internet logic, you're either a headache girly or a stomachache girly. About 95% of the time, I fall into the latter category — mainly due to painful bloating. Of course, I drink my greens and take my vitamins to try to mediate the effects, but even so, I tend to bloat throughout the day (don't even get me started on those monthly rides on the crimson wave). During the chilly winter season, it's been a little easier to get away with hiding my bloat under layers of cozy clothing until I looked like a fluffy marshmallow. Now that the sun's getting longer and the weather is (slowly) getting warmer, it's almost time to trade our plush coats for breezy tees & tank tops. As excited as I'd like to be, I can't help but worry about how uncomfortable & painful it would be if I were to wear a fitted top or dress and then get bloated halfway through the day. Not only that, I get super self-conscious when I feel fabrics digging into my tummy, and I spend the rest of the day regretting my outfit choices (no matter how Pinterest board-worthy they were).

For my fellow stomachache girlies who relate to this struggle all too well, this one's for you. Here at E! Insider, we're firm believers that we should never have to sacrifice comfort for style, and yes, it's indeed possible to have the best of both worlds. It just takes a little more time finding brands that go that extra step in their designs, from smocked bodices that stretch with you & accommodate a range of chest sizes to flared skirts that smooth & hide your tummy while creating a flattering silhouette. As your shopping besties, we've taken it upon ourselves to do the legwork for you, and we're excited to share all the best bloat-friendly dresses that will keep you feeling comfortable and looking cute all day long.

So, shop away & say yes to these dresses — your wardrobe & tummy will thank you.