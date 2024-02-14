Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal Where They Conceived Baby Rocky in TMI Confession

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares New Photo of Baby Rocky!

One year ago, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a very happy Valentine's Day celebration.

After all, the Lemme founder and the Blink-182 drummer revealed that they conceived their baby boy Rocky Thirteen, 3 months, while celebrating the romantic holiday at the Amangiri resort in Utah last year over the 2023 love holiday.

"One year ago today," Kourtney captioned a Feb. 13 Instagram post containing photos from their visit, to which Travis commented, "We made baby Rocky."

TMI? Maybe, but it's certainly on-brand for the loved-up couple, who haven't shied away from putting their love on display over the years.

Kourtney, 44, had first posted photos from her and Travis' Utah getaway soon after they began their trip, on Feb. 18, 2023. She captioned her Instagram post, "Snowed in with my Valentine."

Just a few months later in June, the Poosh founder announced her pregnancy and the couple—who wed in 2022—welcomed Rocky in November.