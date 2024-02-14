Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reveal Where They Conceived Baby Rocky in TMI Confession

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking a TMI approach to revealing when—and where—they conceived their baby boy Rocky Thirteen last year.

One year ago, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a very happy Valentine's Day celebration.

After all, the Lemme founder and the Blink-182 drummer revealed that they conceived their baby boy Rocky Thirteen, 3 months, while celebrating the romantic holiday  at the Amangiri resort in Utah last year over the 2023 love holiday.

"One year ago today," Kourtney captioned a Feb. 13 Instagram post containing photos from their visit, to which Travis commented, "We made baby Rocky."

TMI? Maybe, but it's certainly on-brand for the loved-up couple, who haven't shied away from putting their love on display over the years.

Kourtney, 44, had first posted photos from her and Travis' Utah getaway soon after they began their trip, on Feb. 18, 2023. She captioned her Instagram post, "Snowed in with my Valentine."

Just a few months later in June, the Poosh founder announced her pregnancy and the couple—who wed in 2022welcomed Rocky in November.

Baby Rocky joins a blended family that includes Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's children—Mason Disick, 14, Penelope Disick, 11 and Reign Disick, 9, as well as Travis' kids Landon Barker, 20, Alabama Barker, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney has previously given insight into her and Travis' road to baby. In fact, after sharing her IVF journey on The Kardashians, she noted that the duo were "not trying whatsoever" and ultimately conceived naturally.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

"I didn't even check my ovulation anymore," Kourtney said in a confessional on a Nov. 23, 2023 episode. "We decided to put it on God's hands. I thought it was just not happening and we were like accepting of it, and then, God's plan."

