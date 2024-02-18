You Won't Be Able to Get These Photos of Lenny Kravitz Off Your Mind

Watch : Lenny Kravitz’s New Album Will Be Fun, Young and Sexy

Don't fly away without congratulating Lenny Kravitz.

After all, the singer is set to receive the Music Icon honor at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

And he'll have to make some extra room on his trophy shelf. Not only is Kravitz a four-time Grammy winner but he also just received the Global Impact Award from the Recording Academy.

"It's an honor," the musician told Laverne Cox about all the accolades during Live From E!: 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4. "I feel blessed. I'm having a great time. I have new music coming out. I'm getting ready to go on a world tour. Ready to just do my thing and blessed, blessed, blessed."

Over the years, Kravitz—who also recently received a Golden Globe nomination for his song "Road to Freedom" in Rustin—has blessed fans with 11 studio albums and hits like "American Woman," "Fly Away" and "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over." And the 59-year-old suggested he has something new in store for his upcoming album Blue Electric Light.

"It's kind of like the record I didn't make in high school before I made my first album Let Love Rule," he continued. "So it's really fun and has a very young spirit."