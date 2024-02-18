You Won't Be Able to Get These Photos of Lenny Kravitz Off Your Mind

Watch: Lenny Kravitz’s New Album Will Be Fun, Young and Sexy

Don't fly away without congratulating Lenny Kravitz.

After all, the singer is set to receive the Music Icon honor at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

And he'll have to make some extra room on his trophy shelf. Not only is Kravitz a four-time Grammy winner but he also just received the Global Impact Award from the Recording Academy.  

"It's an honor," the musician told Laverne Cox about all the accolades during Live From E!: 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4. "I feel blessed. I'm having a great time. I have new music coming out. I'm getting ready to go on a world tour. Ready to just do my thing and blessed, blessed, blessed."

Over the years, Kravitz—who also recently received a Golden Globe nomination for his song "Road to Freedom" in Rustin—has blessed fans with 11 studio albums and hits like "American Woman," "Fly Away" and "It Ain't Over 'til It's Over." And the 59-year-old suggested he has something new in store for his upcoming album Blue Electric Light.  

"It's kind of like the record I didn't make in high school before I made my first album Let Love Rule," he continued. "So it's really fun and has a very young spirit."

photos
Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

Fans can watch Kravitz rule the 2024 People's Choice Awards stage—where he'll not only accept the prize but also perform—when the ceremony, hosted by Simu Liu, airs live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Feb. 18 starting at 8 p.m. EST on NBC, Peacock and E!.

But he isn't the only winner that's been announced as it's also been revealed that Adam Sandler will receive the People's Icon Award (to see the full list of nominees, click here).

And if you're always on the run looking for more Kravitz, keep reading to see photos of him throughout the years.  

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
1989
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1993
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
1999
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2001
KMazur/WireImage
2001
SGranitz/WireImage
2002
Peter Kramer/Getty Images
2004
Carlos Alvarez /Getty Images
2004
Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
2005
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
2010
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2011
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Pepsi
2012
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
2013
Andrew Toth/Getty Images
2014
Mindy Small/FilmMagic
2014
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
2016
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
2017
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
2018
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2018
Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
2018
Bryan Bedder/WireImage
2019
Rich Fury/Getty Images
2019
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
2022
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
2022
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
2023
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage
2023

