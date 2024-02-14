Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky's Marriage Cracks Are Clearer Than Ever in Bleak RHOBH Preview

Watch : RHOBH: Kyle Richards Reacts to Rumors That She's Leaving the Show! (Exclusive)

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage is hanging on by a thread.

In fact, the couple of over 30 years appear to be on totally different pages while discussing their work in couple's therapy in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Feb. 14 episode. (Which, ironically, coincides with Valentine's Day.)

"We've been so good about talking in these sessions," Kyle notes in the preview, to which her husband replies, "Well, it becomes fun."

Mauricio's word choice puzzles the Halloween Ends star, who replies, "I—I wouldn't say 'fun.' It's feels good. I mean, I wasn't laughing in those sessions. My point is I don't know if that's the right adjective."

However, the real estate mogul is equally confusing for Kyle as he apathetically agrees,"Sure, love that adjective."

But while Mauricio insists therapy is helping their marriage troubles, he also acknowledges that he and Kyle are growing apart.

"We've gone through a tough few months, tough year, whatever you want to call it," he tells the 55-year-old. "We've been married for 27 years, we've never had so much going on in our lives. I think it's become hard, right? It's become really hard."