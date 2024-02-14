Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky's Marriage Cracks Are Clearer Than Ever in Bleak RHOBH Preview

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage is hanging on by a thread.
In fact, the couple of over 30 years appear to be on totally different pages while discussing their work in couple's therapy in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Feb. 14 episode. (Which, ironically, coincides with Valentine's Day.)
"We've been so good about talking in these sessions," Kyle notes in the preview, to which her husband replies, "Well, it becomes fun."
Mauricio's word choice puzzles the Halloween Ends star, who replies, "I—I wouldn't say 'fun.' It's feels good. I mean, I wasn't laughing in those sessions. My point is I don't know if that's the right adjective."
However, the real estate mogul is equally confusing for Kyle as he apathetically agrees,"Sure, love that adjective."
But while Mauricio insists therapy is helping their marriage troubles, he also acknowledges that he and Kyle are growing apart.
"We've gone through a tough few months, tough year, whatever you want to call it," he tells the 55-year-old. "We've been married for 27 years, we've never had so much going on in our lives. I think it's become hard, right? It's become really hard."
But Kyle isn't willing to just chalk it up to their schedules, noting, "Well, I'm not someone who, while you're at work, stay home and go shopping."
And Mauricio agrees, refocusing the conversation on their many accomplishments.
"Nor do I want you to," the 53-year-old adds. "Your career is amazing. You've got all of the amazing creative ideas about shows and all these things. And I've grown a lot. I've got 85 offices. I'm going to have 100 by the end of this year. I'm opening up two offices a month, it's crazy stuff. We're both growing, we're both changing. We're about to be empty nesters, we've hit our 50s."
However, the empty nester comment rubs Kyle the wrong way.
"We're not empty nesters though yet, you keep saying that," Kyle—who shares daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Mauricio—clarifies, to which the Buying Beverly Hills star shoots back, "I'm looking at what tomorrow's gonna look like and tomorrow's gonna be here very fast."
In a confessional, Kyle tearfully hints at her and Mauricio's impending breakup, which they announced last July.
"I sometimes just get frustrated that I don't feel like I'm being heard," she laments. "I'm not gonna stay in a situation that I'm not happy in. The things that I wouldn't want my daughters to accept, I'm not going to accept for myself."
See their marriage drama continue to play out when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading for a full timeline of Kyle and Mauricio's separation.
