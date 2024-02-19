Chrishell Stause Debuts Dramatic Haircut at 2024 People's Choice Awards

From selling homes to hitting the red carpet, Chrishell Stause can do it all before the sun sets.
In fact, the Selling Sunset star turned heads at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 18, wearing a strapless latex look in a sexy red wine color (See every celeb on the red carpet here.)
And in true Chrishell fashion, she debuted a dramatic asymmetrical lob haircut by hairstylist Bradley Leake. The Netflix star's new 'do, which hit just below her shoulders, was styled in sleek, straight tresses and parted in the center.
Of course, tonight marks a special occasion.
Chrishell, who attended the award show with partner G Flip, is nominated in the Reality TV Star of the Year category alongside Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, The Kardashians' Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, as well as Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.
The 2024 PCAs comes just days after Chrishell and G Flip celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple, with the "Good Enough" singer calling the real estate agent "the cutest woman alive" in a heartwarming Feb. 14 Instagram Story tribute.
The duo confirmed their upgraded relationship status in May while promoting G Flip's song "Be Your Man."
"Love doesn't always go as planned…Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Chrishell captioned a romantic Instagram video, which included a glimpse at their nuptials. "If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there."
The 42-year-old concluded, "I love you so much @gflip."
The following month, G Flip shared insight into newlywed life.
"I think marriage is just a way of us saying, 'Yeah, we're going to stick together and see this out. And if troubles come through, we're committed to each other and working it out,'" they told E! News in June. "But I think ever since we met each other, we've been pretty solid in our relationship and our communication."
