Chrishell Stause Debuts Dramatic Haircut at 2024 People's Choice Awards

From selling homes to hitting the red carpet, Chrishell Stause can do it all before the sun sets.

In fact, the Selling Sunset star turned heads at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 18, wearing a strapless latex look in a sexy red wine color (See every celeb on the red carpet here.)

And in true Chrishell fashion, she debuted a dramatic asymmetrical lob haircut by hairstylist Bradley Leake. The Netflix star's new 'do, which hit just below her shoulders, was styled in sleek, straight tresses and parted in the center.

Of course, tonight marks a special occasion.

Chrishell, who attended the award show with partner G Flip, is nominated in the Reality TV Star of the Year category alongside Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, The Kardashians' Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, as well as Jersey Shore Family Vacation's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.