2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The people have spoken and now the stars have done their thing—turning up at the 2024 People's Choice Awards Feb. 18 in some truly trophy-worthy looks.

As for show host Simu Liu, he's ready to bring the Kenergy. 

In a nod toward his role in the most life-in-plastic-is-fantastic film of last year, the Barbie actor is embracing a feel-good mindset when he helms the festivities at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. (See the full list of nominations here.) 

"I want audiences to have a good time," he explained to E! News of his role ahead of the show. "The People's Choice Awards is very uniquely different from a lot of the other award shows that happen around this time because it's the show that's voted on by the people. It's a night that recognizes the the pop culture moments and events that touched people."

And therefore, "The best thing I can do as a host is to just pay homage to all of that," he explained, "make jokes that are fun and bring everyone to gather together rather than exclude anyone. I think that's the name of the game, dude."

And the name for the fashion game was strong, with attendees like Kylie Minogue, Chandra Wilson, Lainey WilsonPaige DeSorbo, Kandi Burruss and Kyle Richards bringing their best for the big night that sees fans choose their favorites from the year's biggest films, TV shows and albums. 

Along with recognizing stars and projects across an eye-popping 45 categories, the night will also see Adam Sandler honored with the People's Icon Award and Lenny Kravitz recognized with the Music Icon Award

But before settling into the show—with winners hand-picked by, you the people—get hyped by checking out the stars' award-worthy red carpet fashions. 

Photo by Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lenny Kravitz

NBC via Getty Images

Carmen Electra

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Heidi Klum

NBC via Getty Images

Natasha Bedingfield

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Simu Liu

Rich Polk/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Hernan

Mark Von Holden/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Crystal Kung Minkoff

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kathy Hilton

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Kyle Richards

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Karen Pittman

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Chrishell Stause

In Atsuko Kudo Couture

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Erika Jayne

In David Koma

Mark Von Holden/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Garcelle Beauvais

In Area

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Greenblatt

Monica Schipper / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea Lazkani

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley

Todd Williamson/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Amanza Smith

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Dylan Barbour & Hannah Godwin

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Katie Maloney

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Jamie Chung

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Xochitl Gomez

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

James Charles

NBC via Getty Images

Tana Mongeau

Todd Williamson/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Annemarie Wiley

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Melissa Gorga

Mark Von Holden/NBC / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kandi Burruss

In Taller Marmo

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

In Raisa Vanessa

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Gigi Gorgeous

