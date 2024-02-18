2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The people have spoken and now the stars have done their thing—turning up at the 2024 People's Choice Awards Feb. 18 in some truly trophy-worthy looks.
As for show host Simu Liu, he's ready to bring the Kenergy.
In a nod toward his role in the most life-in-plastic-is-fantastic film of last year, the Barbie actor is embracing a feel-good mindset when he helms the festivities at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. (See the full list of nominations here.)
"I want audiences to have a good time," he explained to E! News of his role ahead of the show. "The People's Choice Awards is very uniquely different from a lot of the other award shows that happen around this time because it's the show that's voted on by the people. It's a night that recognizes the the pop culture moments and events that touched people."
And therefore, "The best thing I can do as a host is to just pay homage to all of that," he explained, "make jokes that are fun and bring everyone to gather together rather than exclude anyone. I think that's the name of the game, dude."
And the name for the fashion game was strong, with attendees like Kylie Minogue, Chandra Wilson, Lainey Wilson, Paige DeSorbo, Kandi Burruss and Kyle Richards bringing their best for the big night that sees fans choose their favorites from the year's biggest films, TV shows and albums.
Along with recognizing stars and projects across an eye-popping 45 categories, the night will also see Adam Sandler honored with the People's Icon Award and Lenny Kravitz recognized with the Music Icon Award.
But before settling into the show—with winners hand-picked by, you the people—get hyped by checking out the stars' award-worthy red carpet fashions.