2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : People's Choice Awards: The Biggest Nominees!

The people have spoken and now the stars have done their thing—turning up at the 2024 People's Choice Awards Feb. 18 in some truly trophy-worthy looks.

As for show host Simu Liu, he's ready to bring the Kenergy.

In a nod toward his role in the most life-in-plastic-is-fantastic film of last year, the Barbie actor is embracing a feel-good mindset when he helms the festivities at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. (See the full list of nominations here.)

"I want audiences to have a good time," he explained to E! News of his role ahead of the show. "The People's Choice Awards is very uniquely different from a lot of the other award shows that happen around this time because it's the show that's voted on by the people. It's a night that recognizes the the pop culture moments and events that touched people."

And therefore, "The best thing I can do as a host is to just pay homage to all of that," he explained, "make jokes that are fun and bring everyone to gather together rather than exclude anyone. I think that's the name of the game, dude."