Maren Morris’ Guide To Being Single On Valentine’s Day

Maren Morris is meeting herself in the middle this Valentine's Day.

After all, the country singer—who recently entered a new chapter in her personal life—is focusing on self-love.

"I am kind of getting to know myself more," Maren told E! News on Feb. 13. "I'm comfortable dancing on my own and enjoying the pleasure of my own company."

In October, the 33-year-old filed for divorce from songwriter Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage. And while the duo finalized their proceedings last month, "The Bones" singer has said that she's not looking for romance any time soon—except with herself.

"It's kind of a new thing for me," she added. "I feel like what I've learned just in the last year is that you are your longest relationship in your life and tending to that and nurturing and taking care of yourself is not a bad thing."

And that's why Maren recently chose to partner with Visible Wireless—a one-line service designed specifically for singles. "There's no shade to being in a relationship— it's amazing," she clarified, "but I think the relationship with yourself is the most important."