Maren Morris’ Guide To Being Single On Valentine’s Day

Maren Morris is meeting herself in the middle this Valentine's Day.
After all, the country singer—who recently entered a new chapter in her personal life—is focusing on self-love.
"I am kind of getting to know myself more," Maren told E! News on Feb. 13. "I'm comfortable dancing on my own and enjoying the pleasure of my own company."
In October, the 33-year-old filed for divorce from songwriter Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage. And while the duo finalized their proceedings last month, "The Bones" singer has said that she's not looking for romance any time soon—except with herself.
"It's kind of a new thing for me," she added. "I feel like what I've learned just in the last year is that you are your longest relationship in your life and tending to that and nurturing and taking care of yourself is not a bad thing."
And that's why Maren recently chose to partner with Visible Wireless—a one-line service designed specifically for singles. "There's no shade to being in a relationship— it's amazing," she clarified, "but I think the relationship with yourself is the most important."
As for how she recommends practicing self-care? "Just take care of yourself, protect your space," she continued. "Read a book, stay off social media, just anything that's gonna tilt you over."
At the moment, Maren says Bell Hooks' All About Love—which dissects aspects of romance in modern society—has been a "life changing" read for her these last few months, adding. "I've actually read it, like, multiple times."
And while she's riding the high of flying solo at the moment, Maren is still planning a dinner for two with her 3-year-old son Hayes—whom she shares with her ex-husband.
"I'm just gonna spend time with my son," she noted of her Feb. 14 plans. "I wanna make something comforting. I'll probably do like a roast chicken. I love this Alison Roman roast chicken recipe. I've made it a thousand times. I feel like that's gonna be the move."