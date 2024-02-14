Brittany Mahomes Says She’s in “Awe” of Patrick Mahomes After Super Bowl Win

Brittany Mahomes will always be Patrick Mahomes' cheer captain.
After all, the former professional soccer player couldn't help but gush over the quarterback after the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11.
"This season was a special one," Brittany wrote on Instagram Feb. 13. "This guy never stopped believing in his team…through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team. He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl."
She continued, "I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player. You my guy deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you."
In her heartwarming post, Brittany—who shares kids Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 14 months, with the quarterback— posted some cute snaps of their family celebrating on-field after their win against the San Francisco 49ers.
Even during Patrick's third Super Bowl win, he made sure to show his wife and kids amid his highest moments.
"Brittany is a great wife with two great kids," he said while holding on to the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the game, "I can't ask for anything better than this."
And that hasn't been the only time Patrick has given a shoutout to his family. In fact, in February 2023, he reflected on his relationship when he won the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award at the 2023 NFL Honors.
"To my wife, Brittany, my baby girl, Sterling, and my son, Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day," he said during his speech. "No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y'all."
