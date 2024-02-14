Brittany Mahomes Says She’s in “Awe” of Patrick Mahomes After Super Bowl Win

Brittany Mahomes shared some love for husband Patrick Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

By Brahmjot Kaur Feb 14, 2024 2:22 PMTags
SportsSuper BowlCouplesFootballCelebritiesNFLPatrick Mahomes
Watch: Brittany Mahomes Claps Back At Haters After Patrick Mahomes’ Championship Victory

Brittany Mahomes will always be Patrick Mahomes' cheer captain.

After all, the former professional soccer player couldn't help but gush over the quarterback after the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11.

"This season was a special one," Brittany wrote on Instagram Feb. 13. "This guy never stopped believing in his team…through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team. He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl."

She continued, "I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player. You my guy deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you."

In her heartwarming post, Brittany—who shares kids Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 14 months, with the quarterback— posted some cute snaps of their family celebrating on-field after their win against the San Francisco 49ers.

photos
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ Cutest Photos

Even during Patrick's third Super Bowl win, he made sure to show his wife and kids amid his highest moments.

"Brittany is a great wife with two great kids," he said while holding on to the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the game, "I can't ask for anything better than this."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Admits He “Crossed a Line” During Tense Super Bowl Moment

2

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

3

Tom Brady Defends Travis Kelce After Andy Reid Super Bowl Exchange

And that hasn't been the only time Patrick has given a shoutout to his family. In fact, in February 2023, he reflected on his relationship when he won the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award at the 2023 NFL Honors.

"To my wife, Brittany, my baby girl, Sterling, and my son, Bronze, this crazy life that we are living means nothing without y'all keeping me balanced and making me appreciate every single day," he said during his speech. "No matter how I feel coming home, y'all bring me joy and make me appreciate the time that I get to spend with y'all."

Keep reading to see more of Brittany and Patrick celebrating the 2024 Super Bowl win.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Image

Super Bowl 2024 Champions

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes and their children Sterling Skye, 2, and Bronze, 14 months celebrate on the field of Allegiant Stadium. 

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP,

Chiefs Win! 

Patrick shares joyful moment with teammate Travis Kelce

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Raise a Trophy

Patrick holds the symbol of his success high in the sky.

Harry How/Getty Images

All Smiles

Brittany and Sterling are aglow watching Patrick celebrate. 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Guys on the Chiefs

Travis and Patrick share a hug as Brittany smiles on. 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Father & Son

Patrick Mahomes celebrates Chiefs win while holdling his son Bronze. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Unbelievable

Champions two years in a row. 

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Sealed with a Kiss

Fresh off that overtime victory, Brittany, with baby Bronze in her arms, took to the field to give Patrick a celebratory kiss.

Ezra Shaw / Staff (Getty)

Victory Lap

The happy couple leave the field victorious. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Travis Kelce Admits He “Crossed a Line” During Tense Super Bowl Moment

2

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

3

Tom Brady Defends Travis Kelce After Andy Reid Super Bowl Exchange

4

Swizz Beatz Reacts to Alicia Keys and Usher's Super Bowl Performance

5

They Dated?! Reliving Hollywood's Hottest Fallen Romances