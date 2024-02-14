Natalee Holloway Murderer Joran van der Sloot's Violent Crimes Explored in Chilling Doc

Joran van der Sloot's case is heading to a new format.
Almost 20 years after 18-year-old Natalee Holloway's disappearance during a trip to Aruba, the convoluted case has been turned into the documentary Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot.
The true crime documentary, which premieres on Peacock Feb. 27, will take a look at van der Sloot's two convictions: the first for the 2010 murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores in Peru, and the second a 2023 extortion conviction related to Natalee's death—which he admitted to being responsible for last year.
"Through rare interviews with victims' family members, eyewitnesses and experts on the criminal mind," the synopsis reads, "this documentary reveals new insights into how Joran van der Sloot's lifelong pattern of violence and pathological lying leads to the deaths of two young women."
In October, van der Sloot was sentenced to 20 years in prison for extorting Natalee's mom Beth Holloway back in 2010 after he promised information about the teen's 2005 death and the whereabouts of her remains in exchange for $250,000.
Though the Dutch national initially pleaded not guilty to the charges upon being extradited to the U.S. last June, he subsequently entered a guilty plea in the fraud case as part of a plea deal. Part of the deal required the 36-year-old to reveal the truth about what happened to Natalee, resulting in him admitting 18 years later that he killed the recent high school grad.
Despite his confession, however, it is unlikely Van der Sloot will be charged for the murder as the statute of limitations in Aruba—where Natalee was killed—is only 12 years. He will serve his 20-year extortion sentence concurrently with his ongoing 28-year sentence for Flores' murder. A spokesperson for the Aruba Public Prosecutor's Office said in October, however, that Natalee's death does remain an open investigation on the island.
While sentencing van der Sloot, U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco made it clear his recount of Natalee's murder played a part in her decision. "I have considered the factual statements about extortion and wire fraud," she said per NBC News, "but also considered your confession to the brutal murder of Natalee Holloway."
During his appearance in court for sentencing, van der Sloot apologized to the Holloway family for their daughter's death. "I am no longer that person back then than I am today," he said, per the same outlet. "I gave my heart to Jesus Christ, he helped me through all of this."
Beth, however, had a scathing response to van der Sloot's words.
"He doesn't have that in his existence," she told NBC News in October of his claim to be a changed man, adding of his apology, "Just to say the words? It's fine. It didn't mean anything."
In her impact statement, read aloud in court, Beth was also able to address her daughter's murderer directly.
"You are a killer and I want you to remember that every time that jail cell door slams," she said. "You look like hell, Joran. I don't see how you're going to make it."
