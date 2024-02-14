King Charles III Returns to London Amid Cancer Battle

After spending time in Sandringham, King Charles III, who recently announced his cancer diagnosis, returned to his residence Clarence House in London.

King Charles III is back in London.

After spending about a week in Sandringham, His Majesty was photographed being driven to his royal residence Clarence House in London with wife Queen Camilla on Feb. 13. As he made his arrival, he waved to well-wishers nearby. 

The king's return comes after it was announced that he's been diagnosed with cancer. As Buckingham Palace explained in a Feb. 5 statement, the monarch, 75, underwent a procedure for benign prostate enlargement in late January, and "a separate issue of concern was noted" during this time that was then confirmed through testing to be cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the Palace continued. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

Noting "the king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention," the Palace said Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

And the monarch appreciates all the kind words he's received.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," he said in a Feb. 10 statement. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Charles also expressed his hope that by sharing his cancer battle he'll be able to help others, too.

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world," he added. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

Ultimately, Charles is keeping calm and carrying on. As Camilla put it during a Feb. 8 appearance at Salisbury Cathedral, per CBS News, he's "doing extremely well under the circumstances."

And she isn't the only one who's been by his side. Prince Harry also recently visited his father, and Prince William, whose wife Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery, reflected on the impact all the well-wishes have had.

"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," he said during London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on Feb. 7. "It means a great deal to us all."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

