King Charles III Returns to London Amid Cancer Battle

Watch : Charles Seen for FIRST TIME Attending Church Amid Cancer News

King Charles III is back in London.

After spending about a week in Sandringham, His Majesty was photographed being driven to his royal residence Clarence House in London with wife Queen Camilla on Feb. 13. As he made his arrival, he waved to well-wishers nearby.

The king's return comes after it was announced that he's been diagnosed with cancer. As Buckingham Palace explained in a Feb. 5 statement, the monarch, 75, underwent a procedure for benign prostate enlargement in late January, and "a separate issue of concern was noted" during this time that was then confirmed through testing to be cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the Palace continued. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

Noting "the king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention," the Palace said Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."