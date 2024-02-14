King Charles III Returns to London Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles III is back in London.
After spending about a week in Sandringham, His Majesty was photographed being driven to his royal residence Clarence House in London with wife Queen Camilla on Feb. 13. As he made his arrival, he waved to well-wishers nearby.
The king's return comes after it was announced that he's been diagnosed with cancer. As Buckingham Palace explained in a Feb. 5 statement, the monarch, 75, underwent a procedure for benign prostate enlargement in late January, and "a separate issue of concern was noted" during this time that was then confirmed through testing to be cancer.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the Palace continued. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
Noting "the king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention," the Palace said Charles "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."
And the monarch appreciates all the kind words he's received.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," he said in a Feb. 10 statement. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
Charles also expressed his hope that by sharing his cancer battle he'll be able to help others, too.
"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world," he added. "My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
Ultimately, Charles is keeping calm and carrying on. As Camilla put it during a Feb. 8 appearance at Salisbury Cathedral, per CBS News, he's "doing extremely well under the circumstances."
And she isn't the only one who's been by his side. Prince Harry also recently visited his father, and Prince William, whose wife Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery, reflected on the impact all the well-wishes have had.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," he said during London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on Feb. 7. "It means a great deal to us all."
