Travis Kelce Admits He “Crossed a Line” During Tense Moment With Andy Reid at Super Bowl 2024

Watch : Travis Kelce’s Heated Exchange With Coach Andy Reid: Breaking Down the Drama!

Travis Kelce knows he didn't nail this play.

Coming off his Super Bowl LVIII win, the Kansas City Chiefs player is acknowledging a moment from the game that has garnered a lot of online attention: His heated exchange with head coach Andy Reid after an on-field fumble.

When discussing the incident during the Feb. 14 episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce said to his brother, "You crossed a line, I think we can both agree on that."

"I did," the 34-year-old conceded. "I can't get that fired up to the point where it's getting him off balance. When he stumbled I was just like, 'Oh s--t,' in my head."

Travis continued, "I'm a passionate guy, I love coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to be a product of his coaching career."

The tight end also went on to acknowledge the close bond he and his coach—who came onto the Chiefs at the same time Travis did in 2013—share.