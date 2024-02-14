Travis Kelce Admits He “Crossed a Line” During Tense Moment With Andy Reid at Super Bowl 2024

Travis Kelce knows he didn't nail this play.
Coming off his Super Bowl LVIII win, the Kansas City Chiefs player is acknowledging a moment from the game that has garnered a lot of online attention: His heated exchange with head coach Andy Reid after an on-field fumble.
When discussing the incident during the Feb. 14 episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce said to his brother, "You crossed a line, I think we can both agree on that."
"I did," the 34-year-old conceded. "I can't get that fired up to the point where it's getting him off balance. When he stumbled I was just like, 'Oh s--t,' in my head."
Travis continued, "I'm a passionate guy, I love coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to be a product of his coaching career."
The tight end also went on to acknowledge the close bond he and his coach—who came onto the Chiefs at the same time Travis did in 2013—share.
"I'm not playing for anybody else but Big Red—if he calls it quits this year I'm out there with him," he noted. "I got a certain relationship with him, he's checked me a few times, and I just wanted to let him know that I wanted this thing, and he can put it on me and I got him. It just came at a moment when we weren't playing very well. And sometimes my emotions get away from me, that's been the battle of my career."
Travis also made sure to talk through the moment personally with his coach.
"I talked to coach Reid today and we kind of chuckled about it," Travis explained. "I couldn't be more proud of being his product on the field, and couldn't be more proud of where we've come, as a team, since I got here in 2013. I just love playing for the guy. And unfortunately my passion comes out where it looks like negativity, but I'm grateful that he knows it's all because I want to win this thing."
And indeed, when addressing the incident after the game, Andy laughed the moment off.
"He didn't know I was going to go that far," the 65-year-old joked to ESPN of his stumble in the on-air interview. "Then he came over and gave me a hug, said, 'Sorry about that.' But you know what? He just wants to be on the field and he wants to play."
He added, "There's nobody I get better than I get him, he's a competitive kid and he loves to play. And he makes me feel young, but my balance is terrible."
Ultimately, all the energy on and off the field paid off when the Chiefs narrowly beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during their Feb. 11 showdown. And the celebration afterwards—which naturally included Taylor Swift—was one to remember.
