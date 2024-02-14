Travis Kelce Admits He “Crossed a Line” During Tense Moment With Andy Reid at Super Bowl 2024

Travis Kelce addressed the highly scrutinized moment he shared with coach Andy Reid on the sidelines of Super Bowl 2024.

Travis Kelce knows he didn't nail this play. 

Coming off his Super Bowl LVIII win, the Kansas City Chiefs player is acknowledging a moment from the game that has garnered a lot of online attention: His heated exchange with head coach Andy Reid after an on-field fumble. 

When discussing the incident during the Feb. 14 episode of their New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce said to his brother, "You crossed a line, I think we can both agree on that."

"I did," the 34-year-old conceded. "I can't get that fired up to the point where it's getting him off balance. When he stumbled I was just like, 'Oh s--t,' in my head."

Travis continued, "I'm a passionate guy, I love coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to be a product of his coaching career."

The tight end also went on to acknowledge the close bond he and his coach—who came onto the Chiefs at the same time Travis did in 2013—share.

"I'm not playing for anybody else but Big Red—if he calls it quits this year I'm out there with him," he noted. "I got a certain relationship with him, he's checked me a few times, and I just wanted to let him know that I wanted this thing, and he can put it on me and I got him. It just came at a moment when we weren't playing very well. And sometimes my emotions get away from me, that's been the battle of my career."

Travis also made sure to talk through the moment personally with his coach. 

Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

"I talked to coach Reid today and we kind of chuckled about it," Travis explained. "I couldn't be more proud of being his product on the field, and couldn't be more proud of where we've come, as a team, since I got here in 2013. I just love playing for the guy. And unfortunately my passion comes out where it looks like negativity, but I'm grateful that he knows it's all because I want to win this thing."

And indeed, when addressing the incident after the game, Andy laughed the moment off.

"He didn't know I was going to go that far," the 65-year-old joked to ESPN of his stumble in the on-air interview. "Then he came over and gave me a hug, said, 'Sorry about that.' But you know what? He just wants to be on the field and he wants to play."

He added, "There's nobody I get better than I get him, he's a competitive kid and he loves to play. And he makes me feel young, but my balance is terrible."

Ultimately, all the energy on and off the field paid off when the Chiefs narrowly beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during their Feb. 11 showdown. And the celebration afterwards—which naturally included Taylor Swift—was one to remember.

Keep reading to see how the team celebrated with their friends and family. 

Courtesy Photo

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

At Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas 

Courtesy Photo

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas 

Courtesy Photo

Taylor Swift

At Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas 

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce & Marshmello

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Patrick Mahomes

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Travis Kelce & Marshmello

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Travis Kelce

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Jason Kelce, Marshmello & Patrick Mahomes

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Jenn Goicoechea & Usher 

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Usher & Janelle Monáe

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Victoria Monét

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Bobby Flay

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Tim Cook, Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Tiffany Haddish

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club, celebrating Usher's Coming Home as well as Dre and Snoop Dogg's Gin & Juice.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Ludacris

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Snoop Dogg

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic

Machine Gun Kelly

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Greg Doherty/WireImage

Scheana Shay

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Greg Doherty/WireImage

Flo Rida & Flavor Flav

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Maren Morris

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

