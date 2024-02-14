These Are the Must-Have Pet Carriers for Jet-Setting With Your Fur Baby—and They’re Airline-Approved

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're anything like me, your fur baby is probably your entire life/personality. And nothing makes me happier than traveling the country with them by my side so they can enjoy the world as much as I do. The only thing is, traveling for them may not be as easy or comfortable as it is for us (or honestly, just as uncomfortable). It can sometimes be anxiety-inducing, especially if you're going on quite a trek and your fur baby is still new to traveling. But one necessity that helps cut down on the pre-flight anxiety for both you and your pet is having the right airline-approved carrier that's spacious enough for your little one and keeps them safely tucked inside.

Thankfully, many small cats and dogs are welcome to accompany you in the main cabin on domestic flights, as long as you notify the airline in advance and possess an appropriately sized cat or dog carrier backpack that can easily fit beneath the seat in front of you. While size restrictions for pet carriers may vary slightly across airlines—for example, American Airlines and United recommend dimensions of 18" x 11" x 11", while Southwest enforces a maximum of 18.5" x 13.5" x 9.5", and Jet Blue suggests 17" x 12.5" x 8.5"—most carriers within the recommended size range should fit snugly beneath the seat. It's also recommended that your carrier be soft-sided and contain plenty of ventilation sides, so your pet has enough space to stand up and move around, and comfortably sleep the entire flight.

If you're not sure where to even start looking, you can stop spiraling bestie because we have you covered with a roundup of all the best airline-approved pet carriers. Whether you're flying coach or not, make sure your fur baby stays feeling like they're flying first class in one of these chic and comfy carriers below.