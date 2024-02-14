Why Travis Kelce Is Spending Valentine’s Day Without Taylor Swift at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

It was a cruel Valentine's Day for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't spend the romantic holiday with the "Anti-Hero" singer and instead celebrated his team's 2024 Super Bowl win at a parade back in Missouri.
But that doesn't mean Taylor and Travis have gone out of style. After all, Taylor had to jet off to Australia for her Feb. 16 Eras Tour show in Melbourne, and with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. ACT—a.k.a. 9:30 pm PST on Feb. 15—that didn't leave the Grammy winner enough time to hang out in Kansas City and take a 25-hour-plus flight to the Aussie town.
And while Taylor didn't make it to Kansas City this time, she did receive a big invitation. In fact, the city's Major Quinton Lucas personally shut down rumors that officials had specifically asked the "Blank Space" singer not to attend for security reasons.
"Not true at all," Lucas clarified on X Feb. 13. "Just had a great chat with (Kansas City Missouri Police Department) Chief (Stacey) Graves. We're enchanted to welcome everyone to tomorrow's parade and the women and men of our police department are prepared to keep all safe."
Taylor and Travis may not have gotten to spend a romantic Valentine's Day together, but the couple did get to share some rom-com worthy moments while celebrating Travis' Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.
For one, the couple made the whole place shimmer at a string of Las Vegas after-parties, where, at one point, they were spotted adorably singing the lyrics of "Love Story" to each other before leaning in and packing on some PDA. And before that, Travis and Taylor, both 34, shared a celebratory kiss on the Allegiant Stadium field, with the NFL star asking, "Was it electric?"
As for the "Shake It Off" singer's response, she gushed, "It was unbelievable. One of the craziest things I've ever experienced!"
Keep reading to see more romantic moments from the couple's Super Bowl after-party celebrations.