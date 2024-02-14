Why Travis Kelce Is Spending Valentine’s Day Without Taylor Swift at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Kiss After Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl 2024!

It was a cruel Valentine's Day for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't spend the romantic holiday with the "Anti-Hero" singer and instead celebrated his team's 2024 Super Bowl win at a parade back in Missouri.

But that doesn't mean Taylor and Travis have gone out of style. After all, Taylor had to jet off to Australia for her Feb. 16 Eras Tour show in Melbourne, and with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. ACT—a.k.a. 9:30 pm PST on Feb. 15—that didn't leave the Grammy winner enough time to hang out in Kansas City and take a 25-hour-plus flight to the Aussie town.

And while Taylor didn't make it to Kansas City this time, she did receive a big invitation. In fact, the city's Major Quinton Lucas personally shut down rumors that officials had specifically asked the "Blank Space" singer not to attend for security reasons.