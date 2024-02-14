This SKIMS Satin Lace Dress Is the Best Slip I’ve Ever Worn as a Curvy Girl—Here's Exactly Why

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

No dress makes me feel more confident, sexy, and feminine than a long silky/satin dress. The day these started becoming "acceptable" to wear out of the bedroom was probably one of the happiest days of my life. Let's be real, not only are they flowy and comfortable, they also drape over your body in a sultry way that hugs your curves in all the right places. The only thing stopping me from owning over 30 slip dresses (honestly, my IRL number of slips is not far off) is the way they scrunch or cling onto my lower belly area. As a curvy girl, learning to love my body (cellulite and back fat included) didn't happen overnight. It's been a long journey, but thankfully clothes that actually accentuate and complement our curves have played a big role in loving my body for who she is. So don't get me wrong, I don't mind a skin-tight dress that clings to my body, but having a smaller waist-to-bum ratio can sometimes be tricky when it comes to choosing the right slip dress for your body.

While I love satin dresses, I've found that some of them aren't made for curvy girls, unfortunately. If I size up, many of them bunch up around my stomach area, making my waist completely disappear. But, If I size down, some of them don't even make it past my shoulders or bum. Well, I'm here to finally tell you that I genuinely think I've found the most perfect, lacey, satin dress that fits every curvy girl—and it's all thanks to Kim Kardashian. I've already been a fan of her brand SKIMS for many years now, but the day they dropped their Valentine's Day collection, I couldn't resist buying their woven shine lacey long dress. When I tell you the moment it arrived, some part of me was afraid of trying it on. I didn't want to be disappointed by yet another slip dress, and I didn't want SKIMS to let me down either (spoiler alert: they didn't). But once I mustered up the courage, this dress slid right onto me as if it was MADE for me. We're talking painted like a Greek goddess ladies!!

A waist that hugs and embraces your curves? Check. A sexy high slit that isn't too high (for reference I'm 5'1) or low? Check. Straps that tie in the back for adjustability? Check, check, check. This SKIMS dress has it all, and trust me when I say I don't think I'll be able to wear any other slip dress ever again. For now, this long slip dress only comes in three color ways: Black, and the two limited edition V-Day colors cherry blossom and neon orchid. So, if you're ready to permanently wear this sexy dress because you'll truly never want to take it off, keep scrolling for the dress that'll make you become the "It" girl.