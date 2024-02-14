Exclusive

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her and Chase Stokes’ Unexpected Valentine’s Day Plans

Kelsea Ballerini exclusively told E! News why she and Chase Stokes won't be chilling in a penthouse together this Valentine's Day.

By Lindsay Weinberg Feb 14, 2024 3:26 AMTags
Don't be blindsided by Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' lackluster plans for Valentine's Day.

The country singer revealed that she and the Outer Banks star—who have been dating for a year—are forgoing romantic festivities this year because they're both busy at work. 

"He's filming. I'm recording," Kelsea exclusively told E! News at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in New York on Feb. 13. "We're both with our second loves, which is work."

In fact, the 30-year-old clarified, "Our first loves really—until we knew each other."

While the pair may have better luck next time on syncing their V-Day schedules, don't rule out other ways for them to show their love on the special holiday. Indeed, Kelsea explained that Chase does sweet gestures for her "all the time" in "everything" he does.

And she's not just celebrating her own love story this Valentine's Day: She's also cheering for pal Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who went TikTok official on Feb. 12 after toasting to his Super Bowl win in Las Vegas.

"Oh, I want love for everyone," Kelsea told E!. "I'm so happy for them."

Meanwhile, she seems to have found her end game in Chase, who celebrated their anniversary on Jan. 7 with a touching Instagram message. 

"One year of lovin you," the 31-year-old shared at the time. "P.s. told ya I wouldn't embarrass you."

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea also marked the occasion by jumping heartfirst into the social media PDA. "A whole trip around the sun with my bestie," she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for making me write love songs."

—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Although their Valentine's Day plans may be subject to change, read on for all the cute details on Chase and Kelsea's romance:

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

January 2024: Happy Anniversary

The two celebrate the anniversary of their first date.

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

January 2024: Watching the Sunset

Kelsea shares this romantic pic on their first dating anniversary.

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

January 2024: Naughty Selfie

"A whole trip around the sun with my bestie," Kelsea writes in her anniversary post. "@hichasestokes thanks for making me write love songs."

Instagram / Chase Stokes

January 2024: Chase's Anniversary Post

"One year of lovin you," the actor writes. "P.s. told ya I wouldn’t embarrass you."

Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic

November 2023: Sex Confession

Kelsea revealed details of their sex life in November 2023, telling Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, "I'm having a nice time."

"My experience with it was very performative and for the other person," she noted. "And it don't be like that anymore."

The musician didn't understand how sex could be "a real connector in a relationship" before dating him.

"I always thought that it was just something that you did because that's who you do it with," the Grammy nominee shared. "Now I realize it's a connector for people."

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

November 2023: Loving Like They Mean It

Kelsea plants a smooch on Chase's cheek at the CMA Awards in November 2023.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

September 2023: A Black Tie Affair

Kelsea and Chase are dressed to the nines when they attended designer Giorgio Armani's One Night Only event on in Venice, Italy. 

The singer-songwriter and the Outer Banks star share images of their getaway on Instagram, including snaps from a cooking class and lounging at the beach.

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

September 2023: All Smiles

Kelsea shares this behind-the-scenes look from the event.

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini

September 2023: Birthday Love

To commemorate Kelsea's 30th birthday on Sept. 12, 2023 Chase posts a carousel of photos and videos of the three-time Grammy nominee. 

"Dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini," he captions the series. "i love you."

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

September 2023: Couple's Selfie

Kelsea unveils this pic on Chase's 31st birthday days later.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

September 2023: Red Hot

The two appear together at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Kelsea's birthday.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

September 2023: Red Carpet Romance

The two share a kiss at the event.

Gotham/GC Images

August 2023: NYC Date Night

The two are spotted on a summer date in NYC, where she performs on TODAY.

"It's just nice to feel so supported and seen," Kelsea says on the show of Chase, "and, yeah, he's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Variety via Getty Images

August 2023: Ciao Bella

The couple only have eyes for one another at a Venice Film Festival event.

Instagram/Chase Stokes

July 2023: The Sweetest Surprise

Chase shocks Kelsea when he unexpectedly greets her at the airport, with both stars posting video and photos from their adorable reunion. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Armani beauty

July 2023: PDA Alert

The two attend Armani Beauty's ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A celebration in Malibu, Calif.

Instagram

May 2023: Hometown Visit

Chase joins Kelsea on a trip to her hometown of Knoxville, Tenn.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

April 2023: Red Carpet Debut

The pair officially step out as a couple at the CMT Music Awards.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

April 2023: Broadway Baby

The twosome attend the premiere party for the Broadway musical Shucked at Capitale.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT

April 2023: Award Show PDA

The two showcase their love on the CMAs red carpet.

February 2023: Instagram Cuteness

Chase shares a pic of himself and Kelsea showing some PDA.

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini

January 2023: First Date Nerves

In August 2023, Kelsea posts footage of the beginning of their relationship, sharing a throwback clip on TikTok of herself preparing for their first official date on Jan. 7, 2023. 

"Happy weekend," she captions the post, "heres a video i sent to my best friend before my first date with chase."

Set to her song "How Do I Do This," which is about going on a first date after many years, Kelsea models her outfit in the video.

"Here's the look, with the boots" Kelsea says while checking herself out in a full-length mirror. Turning around to showcase her half-up, half-down hairstyle, she adds, "We've got the hair clip, because we're trying to be a cool girl."

She continues speaking to an unnamed friend, explaining, "He's picking me up and we're going to a sushi place and I'll call you tomorrow and for a full update."

Taking a deep breath and raising one arm and finger in the air, she finally says, "I can do this. I can do this." And, after doing a little dance, she proclaims, "It's just a date. You just go and you just eat food and you talk about things that you do, OK?"

Instagram

January 2023: Romance Rumors

The two are photographed looking cozy at a football game.

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

December 2022: Shooting Her Shot

Kelsea Ballerini slides into Chase Stokes' DMs on Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:30 a.m. while she was out drunk with friends at a bar.

They eventually met up in person for the first time on Jan. 7, 2023, which she considers their anniversary. 

"He hopped out of his Bronco, and he did not say a word to me," Kelsea later recalls on Call Her Daddy in November 2023, "and he grabbed my face and he kissed me and he pulled my face away and he said, 'Thank God you're real.'"

Instagram / Kelsea Ballerini

December 2022: Shooting Her Shot

Their romance blossomed after that first DM, which Kelsea shares in September 2023.

