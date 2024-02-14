Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her and Chase Stokes’ Unexpected Valentine’s Day Plans

Don't be blindsided by Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' lackluster plans for Valentine's Day.
The country singer revealed that she and the Outer Banks star—who have been dating for a year—are forgoing romantic festivities this year because they're both busy at work.
"He's filming. I'm recording," Kelsea exclusively told E! News at the Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2024 runway show in New York on Feb. 13. "We're both with our second loves, which is work."
In fact, the 30-year-old clarified, "Our first loves really—until we knew each other."
While the pair may have better luck next time on syncing their V-Day schedules, don't rule out other ways for them to show their love on the special holiday. Indeed, Kelsea explained that Chase does sweet gestures for her "all the time" in "everything" he does.
And she's not just celebrating her own love story this Valentine's Day: She's also cheering for pal Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who went TikTok official on Feb. 12 after toasting to his Super Bowl win in Las Vegas.
"Oh, I want love for everyone," Kelsea told E!. "I'm so happy for them."
Meanwhile, she seems to have found her end game in Chase, who celebrated their anniversary on Jan. 7 with a touching Instagram message.
"One year of lovin you," the 31-year-old shared at the time. "P.s. told ya I wouldn't embarrass you."
Kelsea also marked the occasion by jumping heartfirst into the social media PDA. "A whole trip around the sun with my bestie," she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for making me write love songs."
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley
