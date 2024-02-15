Exclusive

Power Rangers’ Jason Faunt Reveals Surprising Meaning Behind Baby Girl’s Name

Power Rangers Time Force actor Jason Faunt's wife Angela Lin-Faunt gave birth to their daughter, Meiomi, on Feb. 6. He exclusively told E! News the meaning behind her name.

It's morph—er—baby time: Jason Faunt is officially a father of three. 

The Power Rangers Time Force star and his wife Angela Lin-Faunt welcomed a baby girl, Meiomi Faunt, on Feb. 6, he revealed on Instagram.

"Mom and baby are doing amazing," Jason exclusively tells E! News, "and other than sleepless nights, the new baby is ready to don her future pink Power Ranger outfit!"

The actor—next appearing in Legend of the White Dragon—explained that their daughter is "ironically" named after their favorite red wine, quipping, "Special shout out to the Meiomi Wine manufacturer for sending us a crate of wine in honor of being selected as the baby's namesake!"

As seen in E!'s exclusive photos, Angela held their little one—wrapped in a pink blanket—while Jason leaned in with his arm around her shoulder, a huge grin on both of their faces. The Resident Evil Vendetta star posed with his daughter alone in another snapshot, with the newborn's head kept warm in striped hat while he smiled for the camera. 

He also noted that the couple "wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and support and look forward to seeing you soon at a Comic-Con convention near you!"

And the celebrations have only continued for Jason, who expressed his excitement on social media. 

"Could not be more proud of my amazing wife," Jason wrote in a Feb. 7 Instagram post, "who is such a trooper through it all."

The 49-year-old then quipped, "She is the real #superhero."

Along with the sweet caption, Jason also shared a photo of Angela lying in her hospital bed, holding the sleeping newborn with a contented smile on her face. 

Meiomi is the third daughter to join Jason's family, which already includes Keira Faunt, 18, and Makayla Faunt, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Stephanie

But Jason—who married Angela in 2022—has shown nothing but love for being the only guy in the bunch. 

"My squad is the best," Jason wrote under a Nov. 22 Instagram photo of him out to dinner with Angela, Keira and Makayla for his birthday. "I couldn't be more proud of my amazing wife and wonderful daughters."

In fact, the Underdeveloped actor has even taken pride in being a certified #girldad. 

"You never truly know love until the day you look into your daughters eyes," Jason gushed in May 23 birthday post for his eldest daughter. "Thank you for giving me that gift 18 years ago today. #love #daddydaughter."

