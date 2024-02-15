Power Rangers’ Jason Faunt Reveals Surprising Meaning Behind Baby Girl’s Name

Watch : See Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies In 2023

It's morph—er—baby time: Jason Faunt is officially a father of three.

The Power Rangers Time Force star and his wife Angela Lin-Faunt welcomed a baby girl, Meiomi Faunt, on Feb. 6, he revealed on Instagram.

"Mom and baby are doing amazing," Jason exclusively tells E! News, "and other than sleepless nights, the new baby is ready to don her future pink Power Ranger outfit!"

The actor—next appearing in Legend of the White Dragon—explained that their daughter is "ironically" named after their favorite red wine, quipping, "Special shout out to the Meiomi Wine manufacturer for sending us a crate of wine in honor of being selected as the baby's namesake!"

As seen in E!'s exclusive photos, Angela held their little one—wrapped in a pink blanket—while Jason leaned in with his arm around her shoulder, a huge grin on both of their faces. The Resident Evil Vendetta star posed with his daughter alone in another snapshot, with the newborn's head kept warm in striped hat while he smiled for the camera.