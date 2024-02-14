Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Toned Six Pack in New Photos

Watch : Kylie Jenner’s Topless Selfie Has Kris Jenner “Quaking”

Kylie Jenner is definitely keeping up with her workout routine.

The Kardashians star showed off her toned six pack in a series of Instagram Stories, revealing how her gym time has been paying off.

In one video posted Feb. 12, the 26-year-old can be seen sporting a black crop top and black sweats as she films herself in the mirror while Ritchie Valens' "We Belong Together" plays in the background. A second Instagram Story posted Feb. 13 features Kylie in a tight sports bra as she slowly zooms in and out to give a look at her defined stomach.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder even took her abs to the main feed, posting a series of photos on Feb. 12 featuring a workout look with the caption, "starting my monday right @alo."

Kylie—who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott—has often documented her fitness journey, which includes mix of exercise and diet.