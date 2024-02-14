Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Toned Six Pack in New Photos

Kylie Jenner is definitely keeping up with her workout routine.
The Kardashians star showed off her toned six pack in a series of Instagram Stories, revealing how her gym time has been paying off.
In one video posted Feb. 12, the 26-year-old can be seen sporting a black crop top and black sweats as she films herself in the mirror while Ritchie Valens' "We Belong Together" plays in the background. A second Instagram Story posted Feb. 13 features Kylie in a tight sports bra as she slowly zooms in and out to give a look at her defined stomach.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder even took her abs to the main feed, posting a series of photos on Feb. 12 featuring a workout look with the caption, "starting my monday right @alo."
Kylie—who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott—has often documented her fitness journey, which includes mix of exercise and diet.
"I just want to say to my postpartum has not been easy," she wrote on Instagram March 2022, just weeks after giving birth to her baby boy. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter. I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that."
She noted at the time that she was using Pilates and cardio to help get her "strength back."
A month later, Kylie shared that she was seeing some results from her workout routine, jokingly writing on Instagram Stories alongside praying hands emojis, "My abs over here trying to make a comeback finally."
And these days, the makeup mogul is most certainly feeling herself. Recently, she posted a topless photo while debuting a short, bob-like hairstyle.
Hilariously calling out her mom, Kylie quipped in the caption, "kris jenner is quaking."
