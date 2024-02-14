Bet You’ll Think About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Double Date Pic With Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared a cute double date moment while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 win at a Las Vegas nightclub. See the photo.

Watch: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Pack on PDA at Super Bowl After-Party

There must have been a glitch—Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were all hanging out. 

In fact, the foursome took an adorable photo together to commemorate the double date moment while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory at an after-party on Feb. 11. 

Under the neon pink lights of Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, Taylor smiled while leaning on Travis' shoulder in the pic, their cheeks pressed tightly together. Next to them, Megan and MGK threw up peace signs for the camera, with the Jennifer's Body actress also pursing her lips in a kissy face. 

And the memorable snapshot certainly made its way across the internet, leaving some fans pretty shocked to see the group all together. (After all, Megan and MGK usually double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

"Never imagined Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) would be celebrating in a Vegas club, tipsy with MGK (@machinegunkelly) and Megan Fox, after her boyfriend's Super Bowl victory," one user wrote on X Feb. 13. "Life's full of surprises!"

photos
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl Win

Seconding the sentiment, another person commented, "Megan fox and taylor swift? thank you super bowl."

And that wasn't the only unforgettable moment to occur at Zouk's Super Bowl party. It's also the place where Taylor and Travis serenaded each other with her Fearless-era hit "You Belong With Me" from across the room. 

Courtesy Photo

And while some were stunned to see Megan and MGK there celebrating with the "Anti-Hero" singer and Kansas City Chiefs player, there's actually an invisible string tying these four together. After all, the rapper and NFL tight end share the same home state of Ohio, with MGK even making an appearance on Travis' New Heights podcast last year. 

Courtesy Photo

"Oh s--t," Travis told his brother and cohost Jason Kelce during the Nov. 29 episode. "I got my dog Kels calling me right now."

Unfamiliar with the chummy nickname, Jason asked, "Kels?"

"Yeah, Kels," Travis repeated before answering the FaceTime, "Machine Gun Kelly."

Keep reading for more iconic moments from the 2024 Super Bowl after-parties. 

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce & Marshmello

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Patrick Mahomes

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Travis Kelce & Marshmello

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Travis Kelce

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas

Jason Kelce, Marshmello & Patrick Mahomes

At the Wynn Las Vegas' XS nightclub.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Jenn Goicoechea & Usher 

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Usher & Janelle Monáe

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Victoria Monét

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Bobby Flay

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin

Tim Cook, Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox

At the Usher, Rémy Martin and The House Of Creed's post-performance dinner party in ARIA Las Vegas' Cathédrale.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Tiffany Haddish

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club, celebrating Usher's Coming Home as well as Dre and Snoop Dogg's Gin & Juice.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Ludacris

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Snoop Dogg

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic

Machine Gun Kelly

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Greg Doherty/WireImage

Scheana Shay

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Greg Doherty/WireImage

Flo Rida & Flavor Flav

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

Maren Morris

At Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game after-party in Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Beach Club.

