Bet You’ll Think About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Double Date Pic With Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Pack on PDA at Super Bowl After-Party

There must have been a glitch—Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were all hanging out.

In fact, the foursome took an adorable photo together to commemorate the double date moment while celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory at an after-party on Feb. 11.

Under the neon pink lights of Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, Taylor smiled while leaning on Travis' shoulder in the pic, their cheeks pressed tightly together. Next to them, Megan and MGK threw up peace signs for the camera, with the Jennifer's Body actress also pursing her lips in a kissy face.

And the memorable snapshot certainly made its way across the internet, leaving some fans pretty shocked to see the group all together. (After all, Megan and MGK usually double date with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

"Never imagined Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) would be celebrating in a Vegas club, tipsy with MGK (@machinegunkelly) and Megan Fox, after her boyfriend's Super Bowl victory," one user wrote on X Feb. 13. "Life's full of surprises!"