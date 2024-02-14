Stock Up on Outdoor Winter Essentials with These Amazing Deals from Sorel, North Face, REI & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether we like it or not, there's still a few more weeks of winter left. Maybe you're traveling, maybe you're trying to achieve glowing skin, or maybe you're just waiting for spring. No matter what you're up to, colder temps are still around. In order to stay toasty and warm during this time, or just stock up for next year, we've put together a list of some of the best deals on outdoor winter essentials. And luckily, there's so many of them around. You can score up to 74% off from Old Navy, REI, The North Face, Sorel, and Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, saving hundreds on jackets, coats, hats, gloves, boots, and more. Plus, you can get an extra 40% off clearance items at Eddie Bauer by entering code SNOWSHOE40. With so much savings, you might actually be glad that winter's still around.
If you're looking to achieve that apres ski vibe, there are insulated booties from North Face (that are also $21 off the original price). For those who just want some extra warmth, there's a down jacket from REI that's 50% off. And just because it's super cute, there's a bright puffer vest from Old Navy that's just $20. You'll find lots of puffers (let's be honest, the trend is still here).
So, keep on scrolling for the best outdoor winter essentials on sale right now. The weather may not be great, but these price tags are.
Old Navy Winter Deal Picks
Gender Neutral Wide Cuff Beanie Hat for Adults
Around winter sale time, I always like to stock up on ribbed beanies. They go with everything and are especially helpful for bad hair days. This wide cuff beanie is less than $5 and comes in the color of oolong tea.
Quilted Puffer Vest for Women
In bright citrine, this puffer vest is the perfect pop of color for the winter. It has a smooth lining, a soft filling, and one reviewer noted, "It is my go to put on over a sweater for a quick upgrade to the comfy look."
REI Winter Deal Picks
Patagonia Dusty Mesa Parka - Women's
Save up to 50% on this super soft and plush parka. It has a long length, hitting at mid-thigh, and features a shaped hood for keeping out the cold. This fan reported, "It's a wearable blanket but the fit is cute and flattering. I get a lot of compliments and unwanted sleeve touching, but hey it's followed up with a lot of "wow nice" comments."
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket - Women's
Available in a few colors, you can score this down jacket for half price. It's windproof, water-resistant shell is made with recycled nylon and the pockets are zippered. One adventurous user commented, "I bought this for my 12 day trek in the Himalayas. It kept me warm in the cold evenings and protected from the wind. It's been great for the Northeast winter also."
REI Co-op Trailsmith Fleece Jacket - Women's
This fleece jacket is a steal at 70% off the original price. Breathable, fast drying, and lightweight, it offers warmth without bulk, in a relaxed fit. Plus, it's inspired by the 90s version of the jacket, so it has a vintage feel.
The North Face Winter Deal Picks
Women’s Oh Mega Fur Pom Beanie
With an oversized, faux fur pom pom and roomy fit, this beanie will keep your head warm and comfy no matter what the temperature. Reviewers rave that it's stylish and perfect for cold weather.
Women’s ThermoBall Traction Booties
These insulated slip-on booties are the epitome of winter comfort. They're water repellant with a grippy outsole, so you can wear them outside or inside by a fire. This reviewer wrote, "I am so glad I purchased these Booties. I wear them all the time. I wore them to tailgate at a busy ski resort in cold snowy Utah and my feet were warm the whole time."
Women’s Arctic Parka
If you're looking for the perfect winter parka, well, look no further. This top selling North Face parka has maximum warmth, plus it's waterproof and wind resistant. There's even thumbholes and elastic cuffs to keep out the elements near your hands. One reviewer reported, "I live close to Canada, and when it hit -4, this coat kept me warm."
Women’s Novelty Osito Jacket
This super soft fleece jacket is another North Face top seller, and it's half price. One user raved, "I have purchased several of these coats and love them all for their warmth and style."
Women’s ThermoBall Progressive Zip II Waterproof Boots
Save $19 on these top selling North Face boots. They're lightweight, waterproof, and feature a comfy sole for walking in the cold. One shopper wrote, "I took this babies to Finland, and not once my feet were cold or wet."
Women’s Osito Etip Gloves
Super soft and touchscreen capable, these gloves are a must-have for the winter. They're also super warm, without being bulky, and also come in a misty sage color.
Sorel Winter Deal Picks
WOMEN'S EMELIE III CHELSEA BOOTIE
This rugged Chelsea boot is comfy, warm, supportive, and might just become your new go-to boot in the winter. Plus, it's waterproof to keep your feet dry and several reviewers rave that they look good with everything.
WOMEN'S CARIBOU BOOT
A Sorel bestseller, this Caribou boot is made for cooler temps. It's waterproof, insulated, and protects your ankles from the elements. One reviewer reported that their last pair of these boots lasted them 30 years.
WOMEN'S ONA RMX GLACY BOOT
With a trendy, modern design, you'll want to wear this boot every day. It's waterproof, insulated, and features a stylish faux fur collar. Right now you can save 25%, but since it's another Sorel bestseller, it won't last long.
WOMEN'S SOREL GO - STUMPTOWN BOOTIE
Cozy up with these warm booties for winter. They're plush, lined with faux fur, and the grippy outsole gives you traction on any surface. They're also 40% off, which is the best part.
Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack Winter Deal Picks
Sorel Hi-Line Chelsea Boot
Waterproof and insulated, these rugged Chelsea boots are durable, stylish, and a great addition to any wardrobe. Plus, they have a comfy EVA sole for all-day walking and they're 74% off the original price.
Herschel Supply Co. Abbott Knit Beanie
Featuring a fold-over, slouchy look, this knit beanie looks good with everything. Reviewers also rave that it's warm and fits large heads well.
Steve Madden Hatcher Faux Shearling Lined Platform Bootie
If you're looking for a chunky heel and a little height, these Steve Madden boots are a solid pick. They feature a faux shearling lining, a platform sole, and, get this, they're 60% off the original price.
Eddie Bauer Winter Deal Picks
First Ascent Women's Guide Pro Ski Tour Pants
Score an extra 40% off these ski pants by using code SNOWSHOE40 at checkout. They're water and wind resistant to keep you warm and dry, and feature secure cuffs to keep snow out of your boots. You'll definitely want these on hand when you hit the slopes.
Women's Chilali Faux Shearling Fleece Vest
Don't forget to use code SNOWSHOE40 at checkout to score an extra 40% off this fleece vest. It's soft and warm, without being bulky, and is a great layer for cool days.
