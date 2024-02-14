Stock Up on Outdoor Winter Essentials with These Amazing Deals from Sorel, North Face, REI & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether we like it or not, there's still a few more weeks of winter left. Maybe you're traveling, maybe you're trying to achieve glowing skin, or maybe you're just waiting for spring. No matter what you're up to, colder temps are still around. In order to stay toasty and warm during this time, or just stock up for next year, we've put together a list of some of the best deals on outdoor winter essentials. And luckily, there's so many of them around. You can score up to 74% off from Old Navy, REI, The North Face, Sorel, and Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack, saving hundreds on jackets, coats, hats, gloves, boots, and more. Plus, you can get an extra 40% off clearance items at Eddie Bauer by entering code SNOWSHOE40. With so much savings, you might actually be glad that winter's still around.

If you're looking to achieve that apres ski vibe, there are insulated booties from North Face (that are also $21 off the original price). For those who just want some extra warmth, there's a down jacket from REI that's 50% off. And just because it's super cute, there's a bright puffer vest from Old Navy that's just $20. You'll find lots of puffers (let's be honest, the trend is still here).

So, keep on scrolling for the best outdoor winter essentials on sale right now. The weather may not be great, but these price tags are.