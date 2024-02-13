Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift for Making It “Across the World” During Heartfelt Super Bowl Exchange

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Are Social Media Official!

Taylor Swift will always go where Travis Kelce goes.

And that includes making the trek from her Eras Tour show in Tokyo to Las Vegas where she saw the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his team win the Super Bowl. In fact, after the team's overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers, the "Karma" singer rushed to the field to celebrate with her guy on the Chiefs.

And as NFL Mic'd up coverage revealed, their sweet exchange was even more heartfelt.

"Thank you for coming," Travis told Taylor in a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter. "Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best baby. The absolute best."

Meanwhile, Taylor was still in shock over the Chiefs' 25-22 victory in the nail-biter of a game.

"Oh, I cannot believe that," she told him. "I can't believe you. I can't believe you. How did you do that?"