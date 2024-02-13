Travis Kelce Thanks Taylor Swift for Making It “Across the World” During Heartfelt Super Bowl Exchange

Taylor Swift will always go where Travis Kelce goes.
And that includes making the trek from her Eras Tour show in Tokyo to Las Vegas where she saw the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his team win the Super Bowl. In fact, after the team's overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers, the "Karma" singer rushed to the field to celebrate with her guy on the Chiefs.
And as NFL Mic'd up coverage revealed, their sweet exchange was even more heartfelt.
"Thank you for coming," Travis told Taylor in a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter. "Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best baby. The absolute best."
Meanwhile, Taylor was still in shock over the Chiefs' 25-22 victory in the nail-biter of a game.
"Oh, I cannot believe that," she told him. "I can't believe you. I can't believe you. How did you do that?"
Of course, Travis had to know what the "Anti-Hero" singer thought of the game, and asked her, "Was it electric?"
To which Taylor replied, "It was unbelievable."
The entire world was watching the Miss Americana star's weekend endeavor as she traveled from a Feb. 10 show to the 2024 Super Bowl Feb. 11 in Sin City. And thanks to a 17-hour time difference between the cities, Taylor was able to make it to the big game with plenty of time to spare.
And Taylor made sure to pack her suite at Allegiant Stadium with her A-team, including pals Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Miles Teller, Keleigh Teller and Lana Del Rey—as well as both her and Travis' family.
And after the Chiefs' momentous win, Taylor celebrated with the tight end, and her parents Scott Swift and Andrea Swift at a Las Vegas nightclub, which she later shared on social media.
"It's a friends and family party they said," she wrote over the Feb. 12 TikTok giving a glimpse at a lively party. "Bring your parents they said."
Read on to see all the best moments from the Chiefs' celebrations.