How Bachelor's Sarah Herron Is Learning to Embrace Her Pregnancy After Son Oliver's Death

Watch : Bachelor's Sarah Herron Shares Photo of Baby One Month After His Death

Sarah Herron is reflecting on a heartbreaking experience.

A year after The Bachelor alum gave birth to their late son Oliver at 24 weeks, she explained how his death has impacted her pregnancy with her and husband Dylan Brown's twin daughters.

"The morning we found out we were losing Oliver, a friend of mine who'd been through loss encouraged me to take as many photos and videos as I could in our final hours of pregnancy," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram Feb. 12. "Still to this day I'm stunned that they're some of the only videos I have of me pregnant with Oliver. I guess it just never occurred to me to take videos in happier times."

"I've been careful in this pregnancy not to let myself get 'too attached too soon,'" Sarah, who has been candid about her IVF journey, continued. "I've been wearing baggier clothing, hibernating and denying when friends ask me on the phone if I'm starting to show yet. Even in subsequent pregnancy I *still* find myself limiting my exposure to other women's pregnancies—even my own."