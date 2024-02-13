How Dakota Johnson Channeled Stepdad Antonio Banderas for Madame Web Role

In this case, the spider didn't fall far from the web.
Dakota Johnson embarked on a new kind of artistic of role when it came to shooting the action-packed Madame Web. But for the 34-year-old, she had a longtime role model to look to in her stepfather Antonio Banderas.
"I remember growing up with him, and how he would train for things and get ready for stuff," Dakota exclusively told E! News at the movie's premiere Feb. 12. "I'm disciplined, and take care of my body and do the proper training needed—he's really hard core with that stuff—but I learned a lot from him." (For more of Dakota's interview, tune into E! News on Feb. 13 at 11 p.m.)
In addition to The Mask of Zorro alum—who was married to Dakota's mom Melanie Griffith for 15 years—the Fifty Shades of Grey alum had another support system on-set with her: costars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced.
In fact, when it came to the Euphoria star, Dakota noted, "She's such an amazing actress, and really has such an incredible work ethic."
And the feeling between the actors is mutual. As Sydney gushed of her costar, "I've been a fan of hers since I was a lot younger."
Celeste too expressed admiration of Dakota, sharing how much of a role model she was on set.
"It was genuinely so refreshing to have that kind of leadership. It made me so much more comfortable," the 25-year-old said, while Isabela added, "She really is like a big sister."
But while their bond might be deep, there is one place where Dakota isn't—and that's in her three Gen Z-aged costars' group chat.
"I don't think they include me. I'm older than them," the Persuasion actress quipped, "and they make sure that I'm aware of that."
