How Dakota Johnson Channeled Stepdad Antonio Banderas for Madame Web Role

In this case, the spider didn't fall far from the web.

Dakota Johnson embarked on a new kind of artistic of role when it came to shooting the action-packed Madame Web. But for the 34-year-old, she had a longtime role model to look to in her stepfather Antonio Banderas.

"I remember growing up with him, and how he would train for things and get ready for stuff," Dakota exclusively told E! News at the movie's premiere Feb. 12. "I'm disciplined, and take care of my body and do the proper training needed—he's really hard core with that stuff—but I learned a lot from him." (For more of Dakota's interview, tune into E! News on Feb. 13 at 11 p.m.)

In addition to The Mask of Zorro alum—who was married to Dakota's mom Melanie Griffith for 15 years—the Fifty Shades of Grey alum had another support system on-set with her: costars Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor and Isabela Merced.

In fact, when it came to the Euphoria star, Dakota noted, "She's such an amazing actress, and really has such an incredible work ethic."