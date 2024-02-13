Ali Krieger Shares She’s Open to Dating Again After Ashlyn Harris Split

Ali Krieger revealed that she's ready to date someone new following her October 2023 breakup from fellow soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

By Leah Degrazia Feb 13, 2024 9:35 PMTags
SportsDivorcesCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Ali Krieger Channels Beyoncé Amid Ashlyn Harris Split

Ali Krieger is moving the ball forward. 

The U.S. Women's National Team star revealed that she's ready to meet someone new after fellow soccer player Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce in October 2023 after four years of marriage. 

Ali—who shares daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 18 months, with Ashlyn—started off by confessing that she's "ready to move forward into this next phase with my kids" during a Feb. 13 episode of CBS' Kickin' It. When co-host Kate Abdo asked if that meant she was interested in dating, the 39-year-old clarified, "I am."

And that's not the only clarification Ali made. In fact, the retired defender also elaborated on who she's looking to date. 

"I might be opening up to 100 percent of the population," Ali shared, "instead of 50 [percent], at this time."

This isn't the first time Ali's discussed moving on after her split from Ashlyn, who's been linked to actress Sophia Bush since October. Last month, Ali detailed how she managed to reach a "healthy space" in the aftermath of the breakup. 

photos
2024 Celebrity Breakups

"Obviously, I met the most broken version of myself this year, but now—the strongest," Ali explained to SELF in an interview published Jan. 23. "I feel like I can get through anything, and I am so ready for this next phase."

Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

2

Tom Brady Defends Travis Kelce After Andy Reid Super Bowl Exchange

3
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

And while a new partner may be on the horizon, Ali has stated that her main focus won't be on her love life for a while. 

"I think 2024 is going to be just me continuing to put myself first and work on myself," she noted, "so that I am a complete Ali—so that I don't carry all of this past trauma into that next relationship."

Keep reading to relive some of Ali and Ashlyn's cutest family moments. 

instagram

Welcome to the World, Sloane! 

Soccer stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris announced they had adopted  daughter Sloane Phillips in Feb. 2021.

"We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family," Ashlyn wrote at the time. "We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support. We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone!"

Instagram

Here Comes Ocean

In Aug. 2022, the duo adopted a baby boy named Ocean Maeve Krieger-Harris.

"Our hearts are full during this time and we are so grateful for the love and support our family, friends and club have shown.Sloane has been thriving and wakes up every morning saying 'Baby, baby,'" Ashlyn shared. "We are incredibly thankful and excited for this new chapter as we parent 2 under 2."

Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Take a Bow

The Gotham FC star celebrated her final home game with her biggest cheerleaders.

Instagram

First Trip Around the Sun

In July, the duo celebrated Ocean's "magical" first birthday. "A nice break away with our family & friends," Ali wrote. "Also: Sloane kept telling us it was her day so therefore she blew out the candle and opened up all of his gifts! Great."

Instagram

Bear Hug

Sloane scored a cuddle and a kiss from Ashlyn.

Instagram

Summer Surprise

"Ice Cream Social with my baby was a real HIT!*" Ali wrote on Instagram. "I was basically pushing kids to the side to get in line..including my own."

Instagram

Reunited

"Back with my boy," Ashlyn wrote in Feb., "and it feels so good."

Instagram

Ocean by the Ocean

As Ali captioned the sweet shot, "This Ocean has my heart."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

2

Tom Brady Defends Travis Kelce After Andy Reid Super Bowl Exchange

3
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

4

Madame Web's Dakota Johnson Bares It All in Sheer Crystal Dress

5

Swizz Beatz Reacts to Alicia Keys and Usher's Super Bowl Performance