Ali Krieger Shares She’s Open to Dating Again After Ashlyn Harris Split

Ali Krieger is moving the ball forward.
The U.S. Women's National Team star revealed that she's ready to meet someone new after fellow soccer player Ashlyn Harris filed for divorce in October 2023 after four years of marriage.
Ali—who shares daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 18 months, with Ashlyn—started off by confessing that she's "ready to move forward into this next phase with my kids" during a Feb. 13 episode of CBS' Kickin' It. When co-host Kate Abdo asked if that meant she was interested in dating, the 39-year-old clarified, "I am."
And that's not the only clarification Ali made. In fact, the retired defender also elaborated on who she's looking to date.
"I might be opening up to 100 percent of the population," Ali shared, "instead of 50 [percent], at this time."
This isn't the first time Ali's discussed moving on after her split from Ashlyn, who's been linked to actress Sophia Bush since October. Last month, Ali detailed how she managed to reach a "healthy space" in the aftermath of the breakup.
"Obviously, I met the most broken version of myself this year, but now—the strongest," Ali explained to SELF in an interview published Jan. 23. "I feel like I can get through anything, and I am so ready for this next phase."
And while a new partner may be on the horizon, Ali has stated that her main focus won't be on her love life for a while.
"I think 2024 is going to be just me continuing to put myself first and work on myself," she noted, "so that I am a complete Ali—so that I don't carry all of this past trauma into that next relationship."
