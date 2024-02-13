Meghan Markle Inks New Podcast Deal Less Than One Year After Parting Ways With Spotify

Meghan Markle is developing a new podcast with Lemonada Media, as well as re-releasing her series Archetypes, less than one year after she and Prince Harry ended their deal with Spotify.

Meghan Markle is back in the world of podcasting.

One year after she and Prince Harry ended their partnership with Spotify, the Duchess of Sussex announced she is working with Lemonada Media on new podcast.

"I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," Meghan said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

But in addition to looking ahead at her new podcasting venture, she's also looking back as she revealed Lemonada will be re-releasing Archetypes, previously a Spotify exclusive, "so that more people can now have access to it."

Meghan and Harry's Archewell Audio, the audio arm of their production company, originally signed with Spotify in December 2020, following their decision to step back as working members of the royal family in January of that year.

Meghan Markle Through the Years

During its 12 episode run, Archetypes, which saw the 42-year-old unpack different kinds of stereotypes women face, featured interviews with Serena WilliamsMariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

However, back in June, after Spotify and the royals announced the decision to end their partnership, Meghan indicated her work with the podcast hadn't ended. At the time, her rep said to The Wall Street Journal that the Duchess "is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."

But dispute their busy schedules—in addition to their various production work with Archewell, Harry oversees the Invictus Games for wounded veterans—the duo have given occasional insight into life with their kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

And part of that has been shaping their family traditions. "We're creating new ones," she told E! News last fall, "now that our little ones are growing up."

Keep reading for more from Harry and Meghan and their family.

Getty Images
Uncle Harry

"I don't think you can force these things. It will happen when it's gonna happen," he told Sky News back in 2015 when asked if the birth of his niece Princess Charlotte made him think about settling down. "Of course, I would love to have kids right now, but there's a process that one has to go through."

Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images

Planning for Her Little One

Years ago, Meghan even made a purchase with her future daughter in mind. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version," she recalled to Hello! in 2015. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day."

Getty Images
Waiting for That Special Someone

Fatherhood is a subject that—along with marriage—has long trailed Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana's younger son. "There have been moments through life, especially when we do a tour abroad, when I think, 'I'd love to have kids now'... And then there are other times when I bury my head in the sand going, 'All right, don't need kids!' There's no rush. I tell you what: There's been times I've been put off having children," he admitted to People back in May 2016, shortly before meeting his future wife. 

REX/Shutterstock
Looking Towards the Future

In 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their engagement and sat for their first joint interview. Naturally, the topic of future kids came up. "Of course. You know, I think you know one step at a time, and hopefully, we'll start a family in the near future," Prince Harry said at the time with Meghan smiling beside him.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Joys of Motherhood

"It's magic," Meghan said about becoming a mum following Archie's birth. "It's pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Proud Pops

Following Archie's birth in May 2019, Harry gushed, "It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Changed for Good

Harry reflected on the lessons he's learned since becoming a parent during a speech at the National Youth Mentoring Summit in 2019. He shared, "I'm struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn't realize that someone looks up to them that—for that person—you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps."

Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Doting on Archie

"Our little man is our No. 1 priority but then our work after that is the second priority," Prince Harry shared during a speaking engagement in 2020, "and we're just doing everything we can to try and play our part in trying to make the world a better place."

Shutterstock
Archie's Firsts

Harry and Meghan found a silver lining amid the coronavirus pandemic through baby Archie. "In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally," Meghan shared in October 2020. "We'd miss a lot of those moments. So I think it's been a lot of really good family time."

Harry added, "We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything."

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Awaiting Her Baby Girl's Arrival

In May 2021, Meghan made a rare TV appearance during Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World special. The former actress opened up about her pregnancy and shared her excitement about raising a daughter. "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world," she said at the time. "When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward."

She added, "Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow."

Apple TV+
Raising the Future

Meghan makes a brief cameo in her husband's Apple TV+ series with Oprah, The Me You Can't See. During her appearance, the California native seemingly pays tribute to her growing family with a shirt that reads, "Raising the Future."

Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Party of Four!

The couple welcomed their baby girl. In a statement shared on their Archewell Foundation page, they gushed, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
Book Worms

On June 8, 2021, Meghan will release her first children's book, The Bench, which is a celebration of fatherhood from a mother's perspective. Of her new project, she said in a press release in May, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

