Meghan Markle Inks New Podcast Deal Less Than One Year After Parting Ways With Spotify

Watch : See Meghan Markle's SURPRISE Cameo as an Intern?!

Meghan Markle is back in the world of podcasting.

One year after she and Prince Harry ended their partnership with Spotify, the Duchess of Sussex announced she is working with Lemonada Media on new podcast.

"I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," Meghan said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

But in addition to looking ahead at her new podcasting venture, she's also looking back as she revealed Lemonada will be re-releasing Archetypes, previously a Spotify exclusive, "so that more people can now have access to it."

Meghan and Harry's Archewell Audio, the audio arm of their production company, originally signed with Spotify in December 2020, following their decision to step back as working members of the royal family in January of that year.