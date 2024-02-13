Porsha Williams Guobadia Returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta Amid Kandi Burruss' Exit

Watch : Could Kandi Burruss See Porsha Williams Returning To RHOA?

Porsha Williams Guobadia's peach is back in hand.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is making a long-awaited return for the Bravo series' forthcoming 16th season, the network announced Feb. 13. But that's just half of the exciting news.

The reality star has also entered into an overall scripted talent deal with Bravo's parent company NBCUniversal Entertainment, meaning she'll be partnering for future scripted opportunities across TV and Peacock.

"I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," Porsha said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and showing the world my new world!"

Porsha appeared on RHOA seasons five through thirteen before exiting in 2021 after 10 years on the series.

Since then, the 42-year-old married husband Simon Guobadia—whom she met on the show—in 2022. The couple also gave fans an intimate look into their whirlwind romance on their own Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Porsha's Family Matters, which premiered in November 2021.