Porsha Williams Guobadia Returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta Amid Kandi Burruss' Exit

Porsha Williams Guobadia's peach is back in hand.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is making a long-awaited return for the Bravo series' forthcoming 16th season, the network announced Feb. 13. But that's just half of the exciting news.
The reality star has also entered into an overall scripted talent deal with Bravo's parent company NBCUniversal Entertainment, meaning she'll be partnering for future scripted opportunities across TV and Peacock.
"I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," Porsha said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and showing the world my new world!"
Porsha appeared on RHOA seasons five through thirteen before exiting in 2021 after 10 years on the series.
Since then, the 42-year-old married husband Simon Guobadia—whom she met on the show—in 2022. The couple also gave fans an intimate look into their whirlwind romance on their own Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Porsha's Family Matters, which premiered in November 2021.
News of Porsha's return comes just over a week after longtime star Kandi Burruss announced she's walking away from the show after over a decade.
"It's been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long," the Xscape singer revealed on the 2024 Grammys red carper Feb. 4. "But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I'm super excited about those things."
While Kandi, who appeared seasons two through 15, won't be back for season 16, she is leaving the door open for a potential comeback.
"It's just like, you know, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, 'Why do you keep doing it?'" the Grammy winner explained. "And I was like, 'Well I think because I've just been doing it so long, feels weird to think not to do it?' So I was just like, You know what? I'm going to take a break, I'm going to take a moment…I'm not coming back this year.'"
In honor of Porsha's return, keep reading to see where she lands on E!'s official ranking of every Real Housewife ever.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)