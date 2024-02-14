How The Bachelor's Serene Russell Embraces Her Natural Curls After Struggles With Beauty Standards

We interviewed Serene Russell because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Bachelor Nation fell in love with Serene Russell during Clayton Echard's season. Fans got to know her even better on the subsequent Bachelor in Paradise season, and they've continued keeping up with her on social media ever since. Serene has been very open with her followers about her journey to embrace her natural hair texture.

The Bachelor alum reflects, "Curly hair in the public eye has changed so much in my life. I remember growing up it didn't really feel special or even acceptable at times to wear my natural texture, unless it was perfectly brushed, and every curl was nicely formed."

Thankfully, times have changed, with Serene sharing, "The more I wore my hair natural, the more I felt as though it was being celebrated." Everyone deserves to feel celebrated and embraced for their natural beauty in that same way.

If you're looking for some words of encouragement, curly hair hacks, and holy grail hair products, Serene comes through in an exclusive E! interview.

TL;DR: Serene's Can't Live Without Hair Product- Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioner ($13)