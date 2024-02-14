How The Bachelor's Serene Russell Embraces Her Natural Curls After Struggles With Beauty Standards

We interviewed Serene Russell because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Bachelor Nation fell in love with Serene Russell during Clayton Echard's season. Fans got to know her even better on the subsequent Bachelor in Paradise season, and they've continued keeping up with her on social media ever since. Serene has been very open with her followers about her journey to embrace her natural hair texture.
The Bachelor alum reflects, "Curly hair in the public eye has changed so much in my life. I remember growing up it didn't really feel special or even acceptable at times to wear my natural texture, unless it was perfectly brushed, and every curl was nicely formed."
Thankfully, times have changed, with Serene sharing, "The more I wore my hair natural, the more I felt as though it was being celebrated." Everyone deserves to feel celebrated and embraced for their natural beauty in that same way.
If you're looking for some words of encouragement, curly hair hacks, and holy grail hair products, Serene comes through in an exclusive E! interview.
E!: Do you have any advice for anyone struggling to embrace the beauty of their natural curls?
SR: Do research on curly hair and look a little deeper because when you're looking at someone's hair on the internet, you're obviously seeing them put their best hair days out there most of the time!
It really helped me to watch curly refresh videos because you see the before of when the hair is not as styled. I also think finding a stylist that works with a lot of curly hair can help you learn to style it. There's such a wide range of products out there for curly hair, and I think it comes down to learning about whether you have higher or low porosity. This kind of information and learning what to use on your hair will affect how you curls form! A great resource for this is TheOrganiBrands Hair Porosity Test.
E!: Share your "can't live without" hair product.
SR: I cannot live without Pantene Miracle Rescue. It's an accessible and affordable product! It makes my hair feel so good and it's also a product that I can use when I'm styling my hair straight!
Pantene Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioner for Dry Damaged Hair
"It truly is the best because it gives so much moisture."
Serene's recommendation is Amazon's top new release for deep conditioners.
E!: Is there a hair product you discovered on TikTok that is now a part of your regular hair routine?
SR: Every single time I see the Color Wow curl products on TikTok, I buy them! I really love the Flo-etry for curls!
Curl Wow Flo-etry Vital Natural Serum
"I feel like it's a really nice hybrid product that is filling a space in the market for people like me who can't normally use heavier products on their curls!"
This Serene-approved pick has 6,000+ Sephora Loves.
E!: Are there any hacks you recommend to get the most out of your curls when the weather is humid like on Bachelor in Paradise?
SR: I typically do better with lighter products, but during Bachelor in Paradise, heavier products worked a little better to help my curls form because the humidity was off the charts! When it's 80 to 90 degrees and humidity is that at 80% you're going to be using different hair products for sure!
Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie with Shea Butter
"I used Shea Moisture's Hibiscus Curl Cream a lot in Paradise!"
Serene's pick is a top-seller with 15,600 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Miss Jessie's Multicultural Curls Unisex Cream
"Miss Jessie's Multicultural Curls was a good one too!"
Serene's recommendation has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
E!: Do you have any hacks for detangling your hair without disrupting your curls?
SR: Do not try to shampoo your hair if it's tangled! If you want to be really careful, use a wide toothed comb or finger to detangle. Apply conditioner and don't brush after that unless you like to use a specific method like finger coiling or raking to help form curls.
Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangling Brush
"Use a Tangle Teezer brush or a Denman brush with lots of conditioner (Pantene Miracle Rescue) before shampooing!"
Serene's brush comes in many colors. It has 41,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Denman Hair Brush for Detangling, Separating, Shaping and Defining Curls
"A Denman brush is great for detangling or forming. It creates beautiful definition if used with tension."
This brush has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in several colors.
E!: What styling products do you recommend on days you're not washing your hair?
SR: A good refresh spray or leave-in conditioner or I will co-wash (add conditioner and rinse) and not use a styler.
Pantene Miracle Rescue 10-in-1 Multitasking Leave-in Conditioner Spray
This is Serene's go-to leave-in conditioner, which performs 10 different functions: repairs damage, moisturizes, detangles, strengthens against breakage, protects color, protects against heat damage, provides UV protection, softens, smooths, and improves shine.
More Serene Russell Curly Hair Essentials
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase for Hair & Skin
"I use a satin pillowcase by Kitsch, I can't keep a bonnet on and am still on the hunt for a good one!"
There are 23 colors and 2 sizes to choose from. Serene's pick is a top-seller with 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 3,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Teleties Large Spiral Hair Coils- Set of 3
"Teleties are great for pineappling (wearing a loose high pony to preserve curls). My tip: Teleties must be unwrapped from hair and shouldn't be pulled out."
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo
"The Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo definitely feels more like a conditioner and really helps my curls."
Serene's pick adds softness to hair and protects color. It's a top-seller with 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 3,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 45.9K+ Sephora Loves.
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Conditioner
"It makes my curls form so well before I even put product into it!"
This conditioner adds deep hydration, softness, and shine to hair— even if it's color-treated. Serene's pick is a top-seller with 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 2,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 36.2K+ Sephora Loves.
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo and Conditioner Set
"I love the Pureology Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner!"
Save time and get these two Serene-approved picks in a product bundle. This top-selling set has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager
Serene uses a scalp brush on regular basis, sharing, "It helps my scalp stay healthy and stimulates growth!"
This top-selling product has 111,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors. It has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss along with Southern Charm cast member Madison LeCroy.
Vegamour Gro Hair Serum
Serene uses this hair growth serum with her scalp brush. This formula will hel pyou get thicker, fuller-looking hair in as little as 90 days, the brand claims. This top-seller has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pantene Miracle Rescue Hair Mask, Intensive Bond Repair with Melting Pro-V Pearls
Serene says this hair mask "really helps my curls form and brings back shine to hydrate them."
It melts away damage, builds bonds, strengthens against damage, and deep conditions, according to the brand.
Serene Russell Curly Hair Care Q&A
E!: What's the biggest mistake you've ever made with your hair care?
SR: Not being patient with my hair and thinking that just because it worked for someone else with curly hair that it would work for me! I think the biggest part of the learning process is to keep an open mind and know that products are going to sit on everyone's hair differently. Having patience with your hair, and doing your best to learn about it rather than using a "one size fits all" method for products is so important!
E!: How did having such an interactive relationship with your followers affect the way you view your hair and your hair care routine?
SR: I feel like having such an interactive relationship with my followers has actually helped me embrace my natural hair more! I do wear it straight often out of convenience, but every time I do post with my natural texture, I always get several messages or comments about how someone has a little girl who sees that I love and wear my natural hair and it makes them proud to have curly hair too! That's something that definitely has opened my eyes to realize what kind of influence just posting my natural hair can have!
E!: Are there any hair products that you started using in your everyday life that you learned about from your The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise castmates?
SR: I have such wildly different hair from so many of my castmates that I haven't really used any products that they recommend!
