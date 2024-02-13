Dakota Johnson Bares All in Sheer Crystal Dress for Madame Web Premiere

Dakota Johnson stepped out in head-turning style, wearing a spider-inspired look for the Feb. 12 premiere of Madame Web.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 13, 2024 8:37 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetBeautyDakota JohnsonE! Insider
Watch: Dakota Johnson Weighs in on Nepo Baby Debate: “It’s lame”

Dakota Johnson's latest look is bound to get your senses tingling.

After all, the Madame Web star left little to the imagination in a completely see-through slip dress while attending the world premiere of her new Marvel film.

For the Feb. 12 event, held at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre, Dakota dazzled in a custom Gucci gown that featured a plunging neckline and sheer crystal mesh fabric. And although the 34-year-old pushed the fashion boundaries, she kept her look from being NSFW by wearing flesh-colored undergarments underneath her dress.

And, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum made sure all eyes were on her risqué gown, as she accessorized with a dainty diamond necklace and black sandal heels.

As for her glam? Dakota didn't get tangled up in doing a dramatic change. She tapped celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend to give her her signature blowout waves using Alfaparf Milano Professional.

"I was so inspired by the Gucci gown, I wanted her hair to be as shiny as her gown," Mark shared in a statement. "We decided that keeping her hair down with loose waves was the right choice."

photos
Dakota Johnson's Most Candid Quotes
Dakota also opted for a soft, yet striking beauty look with the help of makeup artist Georgie Eisdell.
 
"We wanted Dakota's look to be really cool, sexy and strong," Georgie said, noting she applied Armani Beauty products for the star's smoky eye and nude-ish pink lip.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dakota wasn't the only Madame Web star to wear a spider-inspired look at the premiere. Her costar Sydney Sweeney donned a custom black Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a sparkly spiderweb corset bodice.

Meanwhile, Isabela Merced channeled a 1920s Flapper with her fringe-beaded dress by Atelier Versace, and Celeste O'Connor opted for a similar style with a red-hot fringe getup from Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Dakota's spidery look during the Madame Web press tour is just one of many. Keep reading to see her method dressing approach, plus, her most daring looks of all time.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Rocker Chic

In Gucci

Robert Kamau/GC Images
A Vision in White

In Rodarte

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Baring It All

In Gucci

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Getting Down to Business

In Gucci, RE/DONE and Magda Butrym

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix
Soft Rock

In Gucci

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Fairy Tale

In Gucci

Vogue Brazil/MEGA

Black Widow

In custom Annie Ibiza

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Bridal White

In Prada

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Hollywood Glam

In Christian Dior

Venturelli/WireImage
Beauty in Black

In Gucci

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA
Dancing Diamonds

In Gucci

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Classic Couture

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Starry-Eyed

In Gucci

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink

In Valentino

KOALL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Shining Star

In Yves Saint Laurent 

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

In Christian Dior

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Sunshine

In Gucci

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

In Armani Privé Couture

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Ruby Red

In Michael Kors

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Elegance Perfected

In Dior

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Coco Made Her Do It

In Chanel 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Tres Chic

In Christian Dior 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Oscar Worthy

In Saint Laurent

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Simply Flawless

In Saint Laurent.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Dark Angel

In Christian Dior.

Lovely Lining

In Balenciaga.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
On the Dot

In Balenciaga.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Glitter Girl

In Chanel Couture.

Getty Images
Simple Silhouette

In Gucci.

Getty Images
Little Black Sheath

In Cushnie et Ochs.

photos
View More Photos From Dakota Johnson's Best Looks
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!