Dakota Johnson Bares All in Sheer Crystal Dress for Madame Web Premiere

Dakota Johnson's latest look is bound to get your senses tingling.
After all, the Madame Web star left little to the imagination in a completely see-through slip dress while attending the world premiere of her new Marvel film.
For the Feb. 12 event, held at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre, Dakota dazzled in a custom Gucci gown that featured a plunging neckline and sheer crystal mesh fabric. And although the 34-year-old pushed the fashion boundaries, she kept her look from being NSFW by wearing flesh-colored undergarments underneath her dress.
And, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum made sure all eyes were on her risqué gown, as she accessorized with a dainty diamond necklace and black sandal heels.
As for her glam? Dakota didn't get tangled up in doing a dramatic change. She tapped celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend to give her her signature blowout waves using Alfaparf Milano Professional.
"I was so inspired by the Gucci gown, I wanted her hair to be as shiny as her gown," Mark shared in a statement. "We decided that keeping her hair down with loose waves was the right choice."
Dakota wasn't the only Madame Web star to wear a spider-inspired look at the premiere. Her costar Sydney Sweeney donned a custom black Oscar de la Renta gown that featured a sparkly spiderweb corset bodice.
Meanwhile, Isabela Merced channeled a 1920s Flapper with her fringe-beaded dress by Atelier Versace, and Celeste O'Connor opted for a similar style with a red-hot fringe getup from Gert-Johan Coetzee.
Dakota's spidery look during the Madame Web press tour is just one of many. Keep reading to see her method dressing approach, plus, her most daring looks of all time.