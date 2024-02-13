Dakota Johnson Bares All in Sheer Crystal Dress for Madame Web Premiere

Watch : Dakota Johnson Weighs in on Nepo Baby Debate: “It’s lame”

Dakota Johnson's latest look is bound to get your senses tingling.

After all, the Madame Web star left little to the imagination in a completely see-through slip dress while attending the world premiere of her new Marvel film.

For the Feb. 12 event, held at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre, Dakota dazzled in a custom Gucci gown that featured a plunging neckline and sheer crystal mesh fabric. And although the 34-year-old pushed the fashion boundaries, she kept her look from being NSFW by wearing flesh-colored undergarments underneath her dress.

And, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum made sure all eyes were on her risqué gown, as she accessorized with a dainty diamond necklace and black sandal heels.

As for her glam? Dakota didn't get tangled up in doing a dramatic change. She tapped celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend to give her her signature blowout waves using Alfaparf Milano Professional.

"I was so inspired by the Gucci gown, I wanted her hair to be as shiny as her gown," Mark shared in a statement. "We decided that keeping her hair down with loose waves was the right choice."