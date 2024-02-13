Kaia Gerber Shares Why She Keeps Her Romance With Austin Butler Private

Watch : Inside Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber's Sweet Volunteer Outing

Kaia Gerber doesn't want to tell the whole story of her relationship with Austin Butler.

While the American Horror Story actress and the Elvis star have been spotted on date nights, getaways and hangouts with her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, they still prefer to keep their two-year romance out of the spotlight. The reason?

"Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private," Kaia explained to WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Feb. 13, "and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible."

However, the Bottoms alum was willing to share some insight into relationships—including the advice she'd give her single friends.

"Talk about yourself the way that you want the person who is going to love you to talk about you," she said in a video with the outlet. "I think that's so important."

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Kaia and Austin, who've only made a few red carpet appearances together over the years, prefer to shield their romance from the limelight. After all, the model knows that life in the public eye comes with a lot of scrutiny. For this reason, she tries to limit the amount of time she spends on Instagram.