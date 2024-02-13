Kaia Gerber Shares Why She Keeps Her Romance With Austin Butler Private

While Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have been dating for about two years, the model explained why she still prefers to keep her relationship with the Elvis actor private.

Watch: Inside Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber's Sweet Volunteer Outing

Kaia Gerber doesn't want to tell the whole story of her relationship with Austin Butler

While the American Horror Story actress and the Elvis star have been spotted on date nights, getaways and hangouts with her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, they still prefer to keep their two-year romance out of the spotlight. The reason?

"Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private," Kaia explained to WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Feb. 13, "and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible." 

However, the Bottoms alum was willing to share some insight into relationships—including the advice she'd give her single friends.

"Talk about yourself the way that you want the person who is going to love you to talk about you," she said in a video with the outlet. "I think that's so important."

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Kaia and Austin, who've only made a few red carpet appearances together over the years, prefer to shield their romance from the limelight. After all, the model knows that life in the public eye comes with a lot of scrutiny. For this reason, she tries to limit the amount of time she spends on Instagram.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Spend Valentine's Day in London

"I'm very sensitive, so I don't keep social media on my phone," Kaia admitted to the publication. "And that's just something I've learned about myself, because it is hard to stay off of it." 

As she put it, "I personally haven't found a time in the last three years where I've gone on something like Instagram and left feeling better than I did before."

Kaia, 22, and Austin, 32, are no strangers to high-profile romances. The Palm Royale star was linked to Jacob Elordi and Pete Davidson in the past, and the Masters of the Air actor was previously in a nearly nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens

And ultimately, Kaia has expressed how she prefers to keep details of her love life private.

"You have to silence the outside world," she told i-D in 2020. "The only people who know anything about anything are the people in the relationship. The public is very loud, so you have to make your own feelings even louder."

For a glimpse into Kaia and Austin's romance, keep reading.

Red Carpet Debut

The 2022 Met Gala on May 2, 2022, was their highest-profile date yet. Gerber donned Alexander McQueen for the occasion while Butler's threads were by Prada.

The Look of Love

Gerber and Butler only had eyes for each other at the May 25, 2022, premiere of Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival.

Fashionable Date

They make for a striking pair at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party on Feb. 24, 2023

I Got You

Butler didn't get the Oscar in 2023 but he got the girl at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Stronger Together

The couple visited with the young patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in April 2023.

Only Fools Rush In

The cool kids take their time making an entrance at the TIME100 Gala on April 26, 2023, in New York.

Behind Every Good Man...

Butler made TIME's list of the 100 most influential people of 2023.

